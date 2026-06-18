Cristiano Ronaldo's record-setting sixth World Cup began with frustration rather than celebration as Portugal were held to a surprising 1-1 draw by Congo on Wednesday, while the African side marked its long-awaited return to soccer's biggest stage with a historic result.

Portugal arrived at NRG Stadium as overwhelming favorites, backed by a crowd of 68,777 that was largely dressed in red and green. Yet it was Congo that left with one of the tournament's most memorable early stories, earning the nation's first-ever World Cup point and scoring its first goal on the global stage.

The result continued an encouraging start for African nations at the tournament after Cape Verde opened its campaign with a scoreless draw against Spain earlier in the week.

"The World Cup is a tournament where this happens," Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said. "At times the performance is not up to the challenge."

Portugal appeared to be in complete control early.

Joao Neves put the Europeans ahead in the sixth minute, rising to meet Pedro Neto's cross with a precise header that beat Congo goalkeeper Dimitry Bertaud. The early breakthrough seemed to settle Portugal, who dominated possession and created the better chances throughout much of the opening half.

But Congo refused to fade.

Just before halftime, Arthur Masuaku delivered a dangerous cross into the box and Yoane Wissa met it with a header that stunned Portugal and ignited celebrations among the small pockets of blue-clad Congolese supporters inside the stadium.

The goal was far more than an equalizer.

It was Congo's first World Cup goal, arriving 52 years after the nation's only previous appearance at the tournament, when it competed as Zaire in 1974 and lost all three matches without scoring.

"It's crazy," Wissa said. "Fifty-two years later we are here, we are back. It's been long, it's been difficult. Scoring that goal means a lot for all Congolese, for me, for my family and for the fans who showed up today."

For many Congolese supporters, simply being present was difficult. Travel restrictions linked to Ebola concerns limited the number of fans able to make the trip to the United States.

"There was not enough blue in the stands, but the players are tough and they know how to overcome challenges," Congo coach Sebastien Desabre said. "I'm sure many Congolese people are proud of their team today."

The equalizer shifted the match's momentum and exposed Portugal's growing anxiety.

"The goal changed things," Martinez admitted. "We almost felt the fear of not losing the game."

That pressure was perhaps felt most by Ronaldo.

At 41, the Portugal captain became the oldest outfield player ever to start a World Cup match and joined Lionel Messi as the only players to appear in six World Cups. Yet while Messi celebrated a hat trick for Argentina a day earlier, Ronaldo endured a frustrating afternoon in front of goal.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner came closest during the second half but dragged efforts wide in the 68th and 73rd minutes. On both occasions he reacted with visible disappointment, shaking his head after failing to hit the target.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez never considered removing his captain.

"It makes no sense to get the best world scorer to be out when you need goals," Martinez said. "The experience of Cristiano in the box is important. The way that he attracts defenders is important."

Ronaldo's quiet outing stood in sharp contrast to several of the tournament's headline stars. Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland all scored in their opening matches, while Vinicius Junior, Christian Pulisic, Viktor Gyökeres and Harry Kane also found the net during the first round of group games.

Congo's players embraced the challenge of containing one of soccer's greatest icons.

"We know that Ronaldo isn't the same as before," Congo midfielder Ngal'ayel Mukau said. "We know he runs less. It was up to our defense to stop him, and they did a great job."

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (R) in action against DRC player YoaAxel Tuanzebe during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group K match, Houston, U.S., June 17, 2026. (EPA Photo)

Portugal thought it had regained the lead in the 55th minute when Joao Cancelo spectacularly finished with a bicycle kick, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Congo nearly completed an even bigger shock moments later when Cedric Bakambu struck the near post.

Portugal continued pushing forward but lacked precision when it mattered most. Bruno Fernandes squandered a late opportunity in the 90th minute, sending his shot wide of the right post.

The match also carried an emotional undertone for Portugal. The parents of Diogo Jota, who died alongside his brother in a car crash last summer, watched from a luxury suite as the national team opened its campaign.

Despite the disappointing result, Ronaldo still added another milestone to his remarkable career. The match was his 229th international appearance, extending his men's world record.

Now Portugal must quickly regroup before facing Uzbekistan and Colombia, while Ronaldo continues chasing another piece of history. One goal would make him the first player ever to score in six different World Cups.

After the final whistle, Ronaldo kept his message brief.

"It wasn't the start we wanted, but this is far from over," he wrote on X. "Head up and focus on the next game."