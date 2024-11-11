Anna Joseph, a board member of Erev Rav, a Netherlands-based Jewish anti-Zionist organization, blamed Israeli fans for violent incidents surrounding the Ajax-Maccabi Tel Aviv UEFA Europa League match on Nov. 7.

She criticized the portrayal of criticisms against Israel as anti-Semitic and challenged the Dutch government and media's handling of the events.

Joseph also expressed concern over the Dutch authorities’ response, condemning the tendency to equate criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism.

"Israel and Judaism are different concepts. Israel is a state encompassing various religions and ethnicities, while Judaism is a religion. Conflating the two endangers both Jews and supporters of Palestinian rights," she said.

According to Joseph, the violent incidents began when Maccabi fans arrived in Amsterdam. “Israeli fans damaged property, tore down and burned Palestinian flags, assaulted a taxi driver, and chanted racist and pro-genocide slogans on public transportation," she said.

She noted that these incidents left Palestinians, Muslims and other minorities in Amsterdam feeling unsafe. Despite reports to the authorities, she claims no measures were taken to prevent the violence.

"The Dutch government and media framed violence initiated by Israeli fans as anti-Semitism against them, likening it to a pogrom. This was not a pogrom," Joseph said.

She accused the Dutch police of inaction and targeting Palestinian supporters rather than the disruptive fans, describing the approach as a "double standard."

A Maccabi Tel Aviv supporter is seen before a UEFA Europa League match against Ajax, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Nov. 7, 2024. (AA Photo)

Lack of Intervention

Joseph criticized Dutch police for what she viewed as delayed and inadequate responses to Israeli fans’ actions. "If Dutch police had intervened early in the week to stop Maccabi fans from being violent, the escalation at the end of the week might have been avoided," she asserted.

She said that Dutch authorities detained Palestinian supporters rather than the individuals causing disruptions. “The police targeted people other than Maccabi fans with arrests. Many people are hurt and angry, seeing the government’s actions as biased,” she added.

Joseph challenged the perception that the Jewish community in the Netherlands is under threat from Palestinian supporters. "Our organization has not received any threats. No one I know feels unsafe or has experienced anti-Semitic acts from Palestinians or Arabs," she said.

Joseph shared that most anti-Semitic incidents in the Netherlands come from white Dutch individuals, recalling an incident where a friend was verbally attacked by two Dutch men with an anti-Semitic slur.

"Anti-Semitism in the Netherlands is usually perpetrated by white Dutch people," she said, calling the notion that Palestinians are responsible "false." Joseph emphasized that she has always felt welcome at pro-Palestine demonstrations, which she described as inclusive and peaceful.

Media framing

She also criticized mainstream media for what she called "distorted" portrayals of events, accusing them of promoting a narrative that conflates criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism. "This isn't Jewish propaganda but Zionist propaganda. Zionism is support for Israel, and there are efforts to silence criticism of Israel by framing it as anti-Semitic,” she argued.

Referring to legislation in Germany that seeks to equate criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism, Joseph said, “This tactic pressures rights movements and Jewish voices that disagree with Israel’s actions. Many Jews stand in solidarity with Palestinians, advocating for their rights and opposing Israel’s policies.”

She added that Israel and Judaism should not be conflated, explaining that this confusion threatens both Jewish communities and Palestinian rights advocates. “As Israel’s policies become more violent, global hate crimes against Jews rise. We saw this pattern in 2014 during Israel’s incursion into Gaza, and we’re witnessing it again as Gaza faces new assaults.”

Joseph called on the Dutch government to reevaluate its stance on Israel if it aims to protect Jewish citizens. “If the Netherlands wants to protect Jews, it must stop supporting Israel’s actions in Gaza,” she urged.

Reflecting on the dangers of equating Judaism with Zionism, Joseph concluded, "When the Dutch government presents Israel and Judaism as synonymous, it endangers Jews. Our organization demands an end to Israel’s actions in Gaza, an end to Dutch arms support, and a clear distinction between religion and state."

Fans raised tensions

In the lead-up to the match, Israeli fan groups clashed with Palestinian supporters, tearing down Palestinian flags, assaulting Arab taxi drivers, and chanting offensive slogans. Videos from the scene showed fans chanting, “There are no schools in Gaza because there are no children left in Gaza,” during anti-Arab demonstrations near the stadium.

Dutch police detained 63 individuals linked to the incidents before and after the match.