The remarkable accomplishments of Beşiktaş's manager Şenol Güneş cannot go unnoticed, as the club, currently, fourth in the Süper Lig, is in a favorable position to battle for the coveted title. By defeating Kayserispor on the road, the Eagles have made a major stride forward, yet there is still much work to be done to bolster their roster.

It's Aboubakar again

Soon after Al Nassr agreed to terminate Vincent Aboubakar's contract, Beşiktaş moved swiftly to bring their former star back into the fold. This decision was prompted by the departure of Dutch striker Wout Weghorst to Manchester United, as the Eagles sought to bolster their squad for the current and coming season.

Aboubakar marks the third time the Cameroonian striker has joined the roster, and after his signing the team is now turning its attention to further reinforcements in the form of center-back, left-wing and right-back positions.

Kaan Ayhan surveillance

Beşiktaş have reportedly compiled an impressive list of potential candidates to fulfill their needs, including French defender Andreaw Gravillon from Ligue 1 side Reims, Brazilian Vitor Tormena from Braga, and Kaan Ayhan from Sassuolo.

The experienced manager Şenol Güneş is seemingly determined to bolster the backline of the team and these potential acquisitions could be the perfect solution.

Left-wing

To bolster their offensive capabilities, the Eagles have their sights set on Aaron Boupendza, the standout scorer for Hatayspor in the Süper Lig.

As a supplementary choice, they are also eyeing Moussa Djenepo from Southampton in the English Premier League.

Unfortunately, the Eagles were unable to acquire Jovane Cabral, much to their disappointment.

Beşiktaş are ramping up their efforts to acquire the services of left-wing Jovane Cabral, whom they had their sights set on from the start of the season.

Sporting Lisbon, the player's current club, are now actively searching for a club for Cabral, prompting the Eagles to roll up their sleeves and make a loan offer for the 24-year-old.

Onur Bulut's Kayserispor situation

The recent developments surrounding Kayserispor's experienced right-back Onur Bulut have been nothing short of gripping.

After failing to accept the club's latest contract extension offer, it became clear that the player would not be remaining with the Kayseri-based side.

It has been reported that the Eagles have been keeping a close eye on the situation and will be taking decisive action in the near future.

Onur Bulut's contract with the club, valued at 3 million euros ($3.26 million), is due to expire at the end of the season.

Having played for several teams such as Bochum, Freiburg, Alanyaspor and Çaykur Rizespor, the 28-year-old footballer's impressive performance caught the eye of National Team Coach Stefan Kuntz, who then invited him to join the squad.

Last year, Onur Bulut donned the national team jersey for the first time.

Right-back Valentin Rosier was subject to intense criticism after receiving a red card in extra time during Beşiktaş's match against Kayserispor.

The technical team and management were infuriated by his actions and Şenol Güneş, along with his assistants, had already issued two disciplinary pieces of training due to Rosier's lack of discipline.

To make matters worse, the team have demanded Rosier amend his ways immediately or else they may find alternatives and send him out of the club.