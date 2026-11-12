Mohamed Salah will spearhead Egypt's bid to strengthen their position in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign when the Pharaohs host Malawi on Friday, as new head coach Ali Maher prepares for his first competitive assignment in charge.

Egypt welcome the Flames to Cairo International Stadium for the third round of Group B, with the return fixture scheduled for Nov. 17 in Lilongwe. The double-header offers Maher an early opportunity to establish his authority and move Egypt closer to securing a place at the continental tournament.

The Pharaohs sit atop Group B with four points from their opening two matches, level with Angola but ahead on goal difference.

They began their campaign with a goalless draw against Angola before responding with a commanding 5-0 victory over South Sudan in Juba.

Malawi are third with three points, having beaten South Sudan 2-1 before suffering a 3-1 home defeat to Angola. Another setback could leave the Flames struggling to keep pace with the leading sides, particularly if Angola collect another victory.

The encounter also marks the beginning of a new chapter for Egypt following the departure of Hossam Hassan on Nov. 7, ending his two-year-and-nine-month tenure.

Hassan guided Egypt to fourth place at the 2025 AFCON and secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they reached the round of 16. However, inconsistent performances in recent months ultimately brought his spell to an end.

His final match was a 1-0 friendly defeat to South Africa in Cairo on Oct. 4. Although Hassan recorded 23 victories, 10 draws and six defeats in 39 matches, Egypt had managed only two regulation-time wins in their previous nine outings, raising questions about their consistency.

The Egyptian Football Association cited concerns over the national team's image and stability when announcing his departure.

Maher, a former Al Ahly and Egypt striker who most recently coached Ceramica Cleopatra, has inherited a squad with considerable experience but little time to adjust to his methods before the November international window.

The new coach has expressed confidence in the quality of the players at his disposal, describing the current generation as one of the strongest in the country's history. He has also identified Salah as Egypt's greatest player and an important role model for the younger members of the squad.

The Liverpool departure has not diminished Salah's importance to the national team. Now playing for Turkish outfit Trabzonspor, the Egyptian King returns to the squad after missing Egypt's previous two outings against South Sudan and South Africa.

Salah has made an encouraging start to life in the Turkish Süper Lig, recording nine goals and three assists in 11 league appearances. His return gives Maher an experienced attacking leader as Egypt look to build on their emphatic victory over South Sudan.

The new coach has also recalled several familiar faces, including goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy, defender Mahmoud Hamdy El Wensh and midfielders Mohamed Shehata, Mahmoud Marei and Nasser Maher.

Mahmoud Mamdouh has earned his first senior international call-up following an impressive start to the domestic season, while Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet is back after recovering from injury.

Omar Marmoush is another important attacking option, having scored twice in the 5-0 victory over South Sudan. His pace and attacking movement, alongside Salah's experience and finishing, could provide Egypt with a dangerous combination against a Malawi side likely to defend deep and look for opportunities on the counterattack.

Egypt will, however, be without Mostafa Ziko, who is serving a five-match FIFA suspension following comments made after the World Cup, and Hamdy Fathy, who is sidelined through injury.

Malawi arrive in Cairo under pressure to respond after their defeat to Angola ended the momentum generated by their opening victory.

Zimbabwean gaffer Kalisto Pasuwa has seen his side win just twice in their last nine matches across all competitions, drawing two and losing five. Their away form is particularly concerning, with the Flames winless in their previous five road fixtures, losing three and failing to score in three.

Pasuwa's side have also struggled against Egypt historically, although their opponents' recent inconsistency offers some encouragement. The Pharaohs have won four of their previous six meetings, drawing one and losing one.

Malawi have made only three previous AFCON appearances, most recently reaching the round of 16 at the 2021 tournament. Pasuwa has acknowledged the importance of qualification to his future with the national team, adding further pressure to an already challenging campaign.

The visitors will be without defender Dennis Chembezi through injury, while forward Mayele Malango is unavailable because of his club's involvement in the USL playoffs. Goalkeeper William Thole has also been omitted because of limited playing time at Simba.

There are, however, some welcome returns. Lanjesi Nkhoma is back after missing the previous three international call-ups, while Chikumbutso Salima has recovered from injury and rejoined the squad.