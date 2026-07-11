A suspected cyberattack on the Argentine Football Association (AFA) is under investigation after hackers reportedly breached the federation's media database and used a compromised account to circulate messages accusing Argentina of benefiting from corrupt refereeing in its dramatic World Cup victory over Egypt.

Argentine newspaper Diario Popular reported late Friday that emails were sent from an AFA account to journalists claiming Argentina's place in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals had been secured through biased officiating rather than sporting merit.

The incident comes just days after Argentina's dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt in the Round of 16 sparked fierce controversy over several key refereeing decisions.

According to the report, one of the messages declared: "Argentina did not win. The victory was stolen through corrupt refereeing decisions."

The attackers are also believed to have gained unauthorized access to the AFA Medios database, which manages media accreditation and communications.

The breach reportedly exposed email addresses, IP addresses and passwords belonging to journalists and football officials.

Reports said an Egyptian hacker group later claimed responsibility on online forums and allegedly offered portions of the stolen database for sale.

The AFA has acknowledged the possibility of unauthorized access and said it is investigating the incident while strengthening its cybersecurity measures.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of those responsible, and the full extent of the breach remains under investigation.

Thriller fuels tensions

The alleged cyberattack follows one of the most dramatic matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Egypt looked set to produce one of the tournament's biggest upsets after racing into a 2-0 lead against defending champion Argentina in Atlanta. However, Argentina mounted a remarkable late rally, scoring three goals in roughly 13 minutes beginning in the 79th minute before Enzo Fernandez struck the stoppage-time winner to complete a stunning 3-2 comeback.

The match quickly became overshadowed by contentious officiating.

French referee François Letexier and his assistants came under heavy criticism after a VAR review ruled out a crucial Egyptian attacking sequence following a foul by Marawan Attia on Lisandro Martinez in the buildup.

Egypt was also denied a late penalty after appeals for a challenge by Julian Alvarez on Mohamed Salah were waved away.

Those decisions triggered an angry reaction from Egypt's players, coaching staff and football officials.

Egypt files FIFA complaint

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan condemned the refereeing after the match, describing the defeat as unjust and questioning the consistency of the officiating. He also suggested commercial interests surrounding Argentina and Lionel Messi had influenced the outcome, allegations that drew widespread attention.

The Egyptian Football Association later filed an official complaint with FIFA, demanding an investigation into Letexier and his officiating team while criticizing both the refereeing decisions and the use of VAR.

FIFA, however, has firmly rejected suggestions of bias.

Chief refereeing officer Pierluigi Collina defended the officials' performance, insisting referees operate independently and are not influenced by outside pressures. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente was among those who publicly supported the match officials, saying the key decisions were correct.

Cybersecurity concerns grow

While investigators continue examining the suspected breach, no additional major data leaks have been publicly confirmed beyond the emails reportedly sent to journalists.

The incident highlights the growing cybersecurity risks facing major sports organizations, particularly during global tournaments where emotions, national rivalries and worldwide attention can quickly spill beyond the field.