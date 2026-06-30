England begin the knockout phase of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday knowing there is little room for error as they face a confident DR Congo side determined to extend its fairytale run in the Round of 32 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

While Thomas Tuchel's men advanced as winners of Group L, questions remain over whether the Three Lions have truly found top gear. DR Congo, meanwhile, arrive with momentum, belief and the confidence that comes from already making history by reaching the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time.

For England, the objective is simple: avoid becoming the latest heavyweight to underestimate one of the tournament's surprise packages.

Unconvincing England

England topped Group L without ever fully convincing critics that they belong among the tournament's elite favorites.

The Three Lions entered their final group match against Panama knowing qualification was already secured after favorable results elsewhere, leaving only first place to settle. Croatia and Ghana still had mathematical hopes of overtaking them, but England ultimately finished the job with a professional 2-0 victory.

The performance followed a familiar pattern.

England labored through another uninspiring opening 45 minutes before their world-class quality finally broke the contest open. Harry Kane struck first, becoming England's all-time leading World Cup scorer, before Jude Bellingham added a second moments later to secure a comfortable victory.

Despite winning the group, England have yet to produce the complete performance many expected from one of Europe's deepest squads.

History, however, suggests perfection is not required.

Only four teams have completed an entire World Cup campaign with a perfect record across normal and extra time: Uruguay in 1930, Italy in 1938, Brazil in 1970 and Brazil again in 2002.

Tuchel will also take confidence from his impressive record since taking charge.

The German coach remains unbeaten in competitive matches with England, recording 10 wins and one draw from 11 games. Only Ron Greenwood, who went 16 competitive matches unbeaten between 1977 and 1980, and Roy Hodgson, whose side avoided defeat in his first 14 competitive fixtures between 2012 and 2013, enjoyed longer unbeaten starts.

Now comes the stage where reputations are truly built.

DRC's fairytale

If England have progressed as expected, DR Congo have become one of the stories of the tournament.

Competing under the DR Congo name for the first time at a World Cup, the Leopards have already achieved something no previous team from the nation managed. Their only earlier appearance came in 1974, when they competed as Zaire and exited after losing all three group matches.

DR Congo's Yoane Wissa (R) celebrates scoring from the penalty spot during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group K match against Uzbekistan at Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, U.S., June 27, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Half a century later, they have rewritten that history.

Sebastien Desabre's side reached the knockout rounds as the tournament's strongest third-placed team after collecting four points and finishing with a positive goal difference, just one point behind group winners Portugal.

Their defining moment came against Uzbekistan.

After falling behind inside 10 minutes to Eldor Shomurodov's opener, DR Congo produced one of the finest second-half displays of the tournament. Brentford forward Yoane Wissa scored twice, sandwiching a goal from Fiston Mayele, as the Leopards stormed back for a memorable victory that secured their place in the last 32.

The comeback highlighted the resilience that has become a trademark of Desabre's side.

Having also recovered from a deficit to earn a draw against Portugal earlier in the competition, DR Congo have repeatedly shown they are capable of responding under pressure.

Now they prepare for the biggest match in the country's football history.

Victory over England would send the Leopards into the Round of 16 against either Mexico or Ecuador, with the tantalizing possibility of a quarterfinal showdown against five-time world champions Brazil.

Defensive questions

England's biggest concern heading into the knockout round lies at right back.

Jarell Quansah joined Reece James on the injury list after suffering an ankle problem against Panama, leaving Tuchel with limited options.

The England manager expects Quansah to return within days, but James appears unlikely to recover in time, making Djed Spence the overwhelming favorite to start on the right side of defense.

Further forward, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford are both expected to retain their places on the wings if fully fit.

Kane, meanwhile, has another landmark within reach.

England's captain has already scored three World Cup knockout goals and now sits halfway to matching Gary Lineker's national record of six in the competition's elimination rounds.

DRC's selection dilemma

Unlike England, DR Congo head into the match with a fully fit squad.

Desabre is expected to return to the five-man defensive system he used against Portugal and Colombia after switching to a more attacking 4-4-2 against Uzbekistan.

Should he make that tactical adjustment, striker Brian Cipenga is likely to sacrifice his place for central defender Steve Kapuadi.

One of the biggest selection decisions comes in attack.

Fiston Mayele strengthened his claim for a starting role after scoring in the decisive win over Uzbekistan, but veteran Cedric Bakambu's experience could still persuade Desabre to keep the 35-year-old alongside Wissa.

Wissa has emerged as the team's biggest attacking threat, scoring twice already in the World Cup, remarkably one more than he managed during the entire 2025-26 Premier League season.