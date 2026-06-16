England begin their 2026 World Cup campaign in Arlington on Wednesday, opening Group L against Croatia at AT&T Stadium under manager Thomas Tuchel, with expectations and scrutiny following them across the Atlantic.

For England national football team, this tournament represents another attempt to end a 60-year wait for a senior global title, a drought that still defines every major cycle despite youth-level triumphs in recent years.

Their qualification campaign was flawless, finishing with eight wins and eight clean sheets to become the first UEFA side to secure a place at the 2026 finals.

But momentum has not been entirely stable. Mixed results in March friendlies against Uruguay and Japan, including a first-ever defeat to an Asian opponent, exposed some early uncertainty in Tuchel’s setup.

Even a late Harry Kane intervention against New Zealand did little to settle concerns, though a more settled lineup later eased past Costa Rica in their final warm-up.

England’s record in World Cup openers offers encouragement.

They have lost only one of their last eight, a 2-1 defeat to Italy in 2014, and have won their last two tournament openers against Tunisia and Iran. Still, history at the World Cup level has often resisted their claims of inevitability.

Across the pitch, Croatia national football team arrive with a reputation built on consistency at the highest level.

Under Zlatko Dalic, they have secured podium finishes at both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, along with a Nations League runners-up campaign, establishing themselves as one of international football’s most resilient tournament sides.

Yet recent form has been uneven.

A winless Euro 2024 group stage exit marked their poorest major tournament showing in nearly two decades, even as their World Cup qualifying campaign remained steady, dropping just two points to top their group comfortably.

Pre-tournament friendlies reflected that inconsistency, with defeats to Brazil and Belgium followed by a late win over Slovenia.

The emotional reference point between these sides still lingers in Croatia’s 2018 semifinal victory over England, decided by Mario Mandzukic’s extra-time strike, a moment that shifted the trajectory of Croatian football history.

Team news adds another layer of uncertainty for England. Bukayo Saka is a fitness doubt, potentially forcing adjustments in wide areas.

Noni Madueke is in contention to start on the right, while Anthony Gordon is expected to feature on the opposite flank, with Marcus Rashford likely to begin on the bench.

In midfield, Jude Bellingham is expected to hold the No. 10 role ahead of Morgan Rogers, while defensive combinations involving John Stones, Ezri Konsa and Marc Guehi remain under evaluation in front of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Croatia, by contrast, arrive with a fully available squad and their established core intact. Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic continue to anchor their experience, while Andrej Kramaric remains a consistent attacking outlet.

In attack, MLS form could influence selection, with Dallas forward Petar Musa pushing for a starting role after a strong run in 2026. At the back, Josko Gvardiol leads a defence also featuring rising talent Luka Vuskovic, adding a blend of experience and youth to Croatia’s structure.