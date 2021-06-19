England edged closer to a spot in the last 16 at Euro 2020 on Friday with a 0-0 draw against their neighbor Scotland at a rainswept Wembley.
John Stones came closest to scoring when his first-half header smacked against the post.
England moves on to four points alongside the Czech Republic in Group D while Scotland has one. Both can still advance to the round of 16.
