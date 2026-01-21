Fenerbahçe welcome Aston Villa to Istanbul on Thursday night knowing a statement win could thrust them into serious contention for automatic qualification in the Europa League, while the English side arrive seeking a sharp European response after a rare domestic stumble.

It is the first meeting between the two clubs since the 1977-78 UEFA Cup, when Villa swept aside Fenerbahçe 6-0 on aggregate, but history offers little comfort now.

This time, the momentum and the noise, belongs to the hosts.

Fenerbahçe's confidence

The Yellow Canaries have surged into 2026 with authority.

After closing last year with a narrow Turkish Cup defeat to Beşiktaş, Domenico Tedesco’s side have responded emphatically, winning four straight matches across all competitions, a run highlighted by a 2-0 victory over rivals Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Cup final.

Sunday’s dramatic 3-2 league win over Alanyaspor kept Fenerbahçe firmly in the Süper Lig title race, moving them to within one point of leaders Galatasaray and preserving their unbeaten domestic record after 18 matches (W12 D6).

The consistency has translated into Europe as well.

Despite opening their Europa League campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb, Fenerbahçe have since pieced together three wins and two draws to collect 11 points from six matches.

A commanding 4-0 away win over Brann on Dec. 11 lifted them to 12th in the 36-team standings, just two points off the automatic last-16 places, with home clashes against Aston Villa and FCSB still to come.

English opposition has historically posed problems for Fenerbahçe, who have won just four of 20 such meetings, but Istanbul has delivered before.

Their most recent success came against Manchester United in the 2016-17 Europa League, and Thursday offers another chance to tilt the narrative.

Injuries limit Tedesco’s options, with Archie Brown, Levent Mercan and Sebastian Szymanski sidelined, while January signings Matteo Guendouzi, Anthony Musaba and Mert Günok remain ineligible until the knockout rounds.

Still, experience is plentiful.

Former Premier League names such as Fred, Ederson, Nelson Semedo and Edson Alvarez are available, while Kerem Aktürkoğlu, the club’s top scorer in the competition with four goals, remains central to their attacking threat.

Two familiar faces could add intrigue.

Jhon Duran is in contention to start against his former club, potentially freeing Talisca for a deeper role, while Marco Asensio offers versatility either centrally or out wide.

Villa's belief and bluntness

Aston Villa arrive third in the Premier League and already assured of at least a Europa League knockout playoff spot, sitting level on points with Lyon and Midtjylland after five wins from six League Phase matches.

A 2-1 victory over Basel in Switzerland last time out reinforced their European credentials.

Yet the timing is delicate.

Sunday’s loss to Everton exposed a rare attacking drought and prompted raised eyebrows when Emery downplayed Villa’s top-five credentials despite holding a nine-point cushion over sixth-placed Chelsea.

The Spaniard will want clarity and control, restored quickly, especially with a demanding league trip to Newcastle looming.

Victory in Istanbul would virtually secure a top-eight finish, allowing Villa to manage their final group match against Red Bull Salzburg later this month.

Injuries, however, complicate selection.

John McGinn joins Boubacar Kamara, Ross Barkley and Amadou Onana on the sidelines, while January signing Alysson is ineligible.

Jadon Sancho will be assessed after illness, and Emery may consider rotation in goal, with Marco Bizot pushing Emiliano Martínez.

Defensively, Victor Lindelöf, Tyrone Mings and Lucas Digne are all pressing for recalls, while Morgan Rogers is expected to operate behind Ollie Watkins, who is still searching for his first Europa League goal after six appearances.