Faruk Koca, the former president of Turkish Süper Lig side Ankaragücü, expressed remorse in court on Tuesday for assaulting a referee at the conclusion of a league match but refuted allegations of threatening the official's life.

Koca, who resigned as president of Ankaragücü after punching referee Halil Umut Meler, faces charges of causing willful injury to a public official, threatening an official and violating a law related to the prevention of violence in sports.

He could be sentenced to up to 13 years in prison if found guilty.

The attack on Meler occurred on Dec. 11 after a 1-1 draw between Ankaragücü and Rizespor.

The referee, who was also kicked by two other individuals while lying on the ground, was hospitalized with a minor fracture near his eye.

Meler has accused Koca of threatening to kill him during the attack. Koca was arrested but has since been released on bail.

In court, he appeared with three other defendants, all facing charges.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA), Koca told the court during the opening hearing: "The part about the threat is not true. It was the first time in my life that I engaged in a physical intervention against anyone. I am sorry. I have already expressed my regrets to the public. I present my regrets once again in court."

The trial was adjourned until Feb. 28.

The attack against Meler caused public outrage and led the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to suspend all league games for a week.

Koca received a permanent ban from football, while Ankaragucu was fined TL 2 million ($69,000) and forced to play five home games without fans.