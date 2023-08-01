Former Barcelona's Brazilian right-back Dani Alves finds himself entangled in a legal storm as he faces trial in Spain on rape charges.

Spanish media was abuzz with the court's statement, revealing that the star fullback has been indicted for the alleged rape of a young woman at a nightclub in Barcelona late last year.

The gravity of the situation is apparent as the judge deems there to be sufficient evidence to proceed with the trial.

The alleged victim's harrowing experience has left her grappling with intense "post-traumatic stress disorder," further emphasizing the severity of the charges.

At 40 years old, Alves, once celebrated as a football icon at Barcelona, has been in preventative custody since January, with authorities deeming him a potential flight risk.

The Spanish news agency EFE reported the judge's conclusion, citing "enough rational evidence" to suggest that Alves committed the alleged sexual assault.

Alves is expected to appear before the court on Wednesday, providing another statement and receiving communication about the indictment.

The trial date remains pending.

The football star's defense took a dramatic turn, initially claiming he had never met the alleged victim.

However, his story subsequently changed, and his legal team is now arguing that the sexual encounter was consensual.

Before his arrest, Alves was part of the Mexican football team Pumas.

However, following the allegations, the team swiftly terminated his contract, severing ties with the embattled player.

The stakes are high, and Alves could face a staggering 12 years of imprisonment if found guilty.

Currently detained in the Catalan prison Brians 2, his predicament shares an eerie connection to the same penitentiary where the American anti-virus software inventor John McAfee tragically took his own life.