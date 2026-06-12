Fans heading to Vancouver for the World Cup are confronting steep ticket prices, but many say the cost is secondary to the personal meaning behind the trip, with supporters traveling to honor loved ones or share the experience with family.

The tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, opened Thursday with Mexico beating South Africa 2-0 in a tense match that produced three red cards. Vancouver hosts its first game Saturday, when Türkiye face Australia in a Group D clash.

For some fans, the journey carries a deeper purpose. One German supporter said he traveled to Vancouver to pay tribute to his late father, who had a strong affection for the city, even as he acknowledged the rising costs of following the tournament.

"We are here to watch Australia against Turkey, and I'm happy to get some tickets," Harold from Germany told Reuters.

"I paid $150. That's a lot of money for a football match, but I got lucky to get tickets at this price."

"We've been to tournaments in Germany, the World Cup and the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, and it has always been expensive, but it's getting more and more expensive, and I don't like this, but I think it's a great atmosphere."

Lasting memories

Australian fan Mark Wright, attending his fifth World Cup with his family, said the expense mattered little compared with the chance to create lasting memories.

The Socceroos have made a habit of qualifying for the global showpiece, reaching the last six editions and advancing to the round of 16 for a second time in Qatar four years ago.

"It wasn't about the cost. I've been to four World Cups now, and it's never about the cost," Wright said. "It's about following my country and my team and spending time with my family.

"For me, the World Cup is a lifetime memory, doing things that I love, celebrating, watching.

"I think the World Cup makes everywhere better. You see the best version of a country or a city because people are happy. Generally, the weather decides to be good as well, out of some sort of miracle. But football is life, as they say in the popular TV show Ted Lasso, and I think that gives everyone a bit of a feeling, and it improves the city."