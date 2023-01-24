Fenerbahçe are not taking their foot off the paddle as they managed to beat Ümraniyespor 2-1 in the 20th week of the Süper Lig to keep their sights firmly set on the coveted title.

The visitors, who started the match at Ümraniye Municipality City Stadium with pressure, could not convert a few clear goal chances as Enner Valencia's failure to register a goal sent the teams to halftime goalless.

The Yellow Canaries, who could not start the second half of the match well, also gave away possession in dangerous areas and gifted the hosts with goal-scoring chances.

Fenerbahçe succeeded to break the deadlock with Michy Batshuayi striking on point in the 74th minute.

Unfortunately, their goal celebration lasted only four minutes as Ümraniyespor's Umut Nayir equalized in the 78th minute.

Increasing the pressure in the last part of the match, the Yellow Canaries took another lead when they forced Glumac's own goal in the 89th minute to be the match-winner.

With this win, the Yellow-Navy side did not allow any mistakes in the title race and increased their points to 41.

VAR, VAR

In the 89th minute, Enner Valencia accelerated through the defense with the ball from the left, leaving Glumac in his wake.

The fast-developing attack culminated in the intervention of Michy Batshuayi, who was lurking at the back post, ready to pounce and after the goal, the assistant referee raised the offside flag and the referee Abdulkadir Bitigen gave the offside decision.

After the decision, VAR intervened and gave the goal decision.

Ümraniyespor's goal was also caught by VAR, which increased the host team's misery.

At the 90-minute mark, the host team scored with Umut Nayir, and the referee pointed to the center, but after the goal review, VAR invited the referee to watch it and unfortunately chopped it off on the grounds of a foul.

Batshuayi's season's ninth goal increased his chances to come out victorious in the golden boot race.

In addition to 9 goals in the league, Batshuayi scored 2 goals in the Turkish Cup and 3 goals in Europe and reached his 14th goal this season in official matches.

Fenerbahçe's national football player Irfan Can Kahveci played in his preferred position against Ümraniyespor with the midfielder having been deployed as a right winger as of late.

Coach Jorge Jesus removed Miguel Crespo at halftime as he did not do justice in the first half and replaced him with Emre Mor who allowed Kahveci to control the middle of the park.