Fenerbahçe travel to Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı on Friday to face a desperate Fatih Karagümrük in gameweek 26 of the 2025-26 Turkish Süper Lig.

Kickoff is at 5:00 p.m. local time, setting up a clash that highlights the league’s sharp divide between contenders and strugglers.

Fenerbahçe remain unbeaten after 25 matches, sitting second with 57 points, four behind Galatasaray (61).

Their record of 16 wins and nine draws, with 57 goals scored and 25 conceded, underscores their dominance.

Trabzonspor (51 points) and Beşiktaş (46) trail in the chase, while Fenerbahçe boast the league’s strongest defense and an attack averaging 2.28 goals per game.

Karagümrük, meanwhile, sit in 18th with 14 points from 25 games, with just three wins, five draws, and 17 losses.

Their goal difference of -24 reflects a shaky defense, compounded by poor home form, collecting only nine points at their stadium. Survival is slipping away with nine games left and an eight-point gap to safety.

Form guide

Fenerbahçe have been in unstoppable form. They are unbeaten in 26 league matches, including a 4-0 Turkish Cup win over Gaziantep following their Europa League playoff exit against Nottingham Forest.

Away from home, they have eight wins and five draws, with 50% clean sheets in the last 12 trips, and a 15-match unbeaten streak on the road across all competitions.

Karagümrük have struggled to find consistency. Winless in 13 of their last 15 league games, they have lost 17 overall.

Their recent run shows flashes of resilience but remains patchy: one win in the last five matches, poor home form, and an average of just 0.88 goals per game.

Head-to-head edge

Fenerbahçe hold a clear advantage, winning the last five meetings, including a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture on Oct. 19, 2025.

Karagümrük have not beaten Fenerbahçe in 12 encounters, with only one draw at home in the last three, making this a tough climb.

Team news

Karagümrük (Aleksandar Stanojevic) will be without Davide Biraschi and Joao Camacho, along with Muhammed Kadıoğlu and Burhan Ersoy.

Anıl Çınar returns from suspension, and Serginho pushes for a start after scoring in the recent draw at Gaziantep.

Fenerbahçe (Domenico Tedesco) face a depleted squad.

Suspended goalkeeper Ederson is replaced by Mert Günok.

Absences include Edson Alvarez, Nelson Semedo, Anderson Talisca, Çağlar Söyüncü, Archie Brown, İsmail Yüksek, Milan Skriniar, Mert Hakan Yandaş, and Dorgeles Nene.

Fenerbahçe are heavy favorites, with statistical models giving them roughly a 68% chance to win.

Karagümrük may score on the counter, but Fenerbahçe’s unbeaten streak, firepower, and squad depth make them likely to take all three points.

Both teams to score remains possible given recent trends.

This matchup mirrors the 2025-26 Süper Lig story: a top club chasing the championship versus a bottom side fighting for survival.