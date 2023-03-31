Turkish Süper Lig's Fenerbahçe have taken a firm stand against a rowdy faction of supporters who hurled objects onto the pitch, disrupting a pivotal UEFA Europa League clash with Sevilla.

In a scathing statement released immediately after the match on March 16, 2023, the Istanbul-based club denounced the "intolerable" behavior of the fans responsible for disrupting the match.

The incident occurred at Ülker Stadium, where the Yellow Canaries were playing an all-important match that had the potential to ensure their advancement to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Despite the thrilling action on the field, the game was unfortunately overshadowed by the immature antics of a few fans, who recklessly threw objects onto the playing surface.

Fenerbahçe's statement made it clear that such behavior is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

The club emphasized the importance of unity and the need to support the team during crucial moments, rather than harm their efforts.

The statement also noted that the club's tribunes shared in the responsibility of supporting the team and gave unceasing support throughout the game.

Fenerbahçe went on to inform the public that seven individuals responsible for the disruptive behavior have already been identified and banned from entering the stadium indefinitely.

The club made it clear that any future incidents of this nature would also be met with similar measures, including legal action and compensation for any financial losses incurred.

In addition, Fenerbahçe emphasized that they are closely following all processes and steps taken by security forces and judicial authorities regarding the detection and punishment of those responsible for the disruption.

They also stated that they are committed to upholding the relevant legislation, especially Law No. 6222, which deals with issues related to sports events and public order.

"This incident is a reminder that fans have a critical role to play in supporting their team, but it must be done responsibly. This should serve as a warning to all fans that disruptive behavior will not be tolerated and will be met with severe consequences. The club is committed to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all fans and will take all necessary steps to achieve this goal. Let this be a lesson to all: support your team with passion, but never at the expense of their efforts or the safety of others," the statement read.