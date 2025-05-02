The 34th week of the Süper Lig will ignite with the highly anticipated 57th showdown between rivals Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş in Kadıköy on Sunday.

Since the Fenerbahçe Stadium's reopening in 1982, these teams have faced off 56 times in this iconic venue, with Fenerbahçe winning 22 times, Beşiktaş securing 14 victories, and 20 matches ending in a draw.

Fenerbahçe lead in goals with 83, compared to Beşiktaş's 67.

However, in their 43 Süper Lig encounters in Kadıköy, Fenerbahçe have the upper hand with 17 wins to Beşiktaş's 11, while 15 matches have ended in stalemates.

Over the years, these matches have been anything but dull, with Fenerbahçe scoring 63 goals and Beşiktaş netting 57 in their league encounters at home.

15-year wait

Beşiktaş's last victory in Kadıköy came after a 15-year drought, with their last win dating back to April 17, 2005.

For over a decade, Fenerbahçe ruled the roost at home, with the Yellow Canaries not suffering a single loss during this period. Beşiktaş finally broke that streak on November 29, 2020, with a dramatic 4-3 victory.

Last 10 derbies

In the last 10 meetings at Kadıköy, Fenerbahçe has had a slight edge, with five wins, two losses, and three draws.

The last two encounters at the stadium, in 2023 and 2024, were tightly contested, with Fenerbahçe winning 2-1 in April 2024 and Beşiktaş emerging victorious with a 4-2 scoreline in 2023.

Striker showdown

All eyes will be on the strikers when these two powerhouses meet.

For Fenerbahçe, Youssef En-Nesyri has been in prolific form, scoring 16 goals in 29 appearances in the league this season.

However, his recent performances have been less than stellar, as he has failed to score in his last five matches.

En-Nesyri remains a key threat for Fenerbahçe, though, with six assists to his name.

In contrast, Beşiktaş's Ciro Immobile, despite criticism for his early-season form, has netted 14 goals in 26 matches, including a memorable hat trick against Hatayspor.

Immobile has been a vital contributor across all competitions, and his form could make or break Beşiktaş's ambitions for a top-three finish.

Disciplinary concerns

In recent meetings, Beşiktaş has struggled with disciplinary issues, having received 20 red cards in the last 40 Süper Lig and Türkiye Kupası derbies between the two.

Fenerbahçe’s home advantage has also been reflected in the numbers, as Beşiktaş players have received 13 red cards in Kadıköy alone.

This season, Beşiktaş has already seen three of their players sent off in the last four derbies. With tempers sure to flare, discipline will be a key factor in this high-stakes match.

Experienced hands

Fenerbahçe’s key men for this encounter will be Irfan Can Kahveci and Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Both have featured in eight derbies for the Yellow Canaries and will be looking to add to their experience in this crucial showdown.

Kahveci, with 22 league appearances and three assists this season, has been one of Fenerbahçe’s standout players. Similarly, Osayi-Samuel has featured in 34 games across all competitions this season and will be crucial in the attacking phase for Fenerbahçe.

This upcoming derby is not just about pride. With Fenerbahçe trailing Galatasaray by five points, they cannot afford to slip up in their quest for the title.

On the other hand, Beşiktaş, currently fourth with 52 points, is aiming to secure a top-three finish and qualify for Europe.