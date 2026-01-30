Fenerbahçe extended their European journey Thursday with a hard-earned 1-1 draw away to Romania’s FCSB, a result that secured a 19th-place finish in the UEFA Europa League league phase and a place in the knockout play-offs under the competition’s expanded format.

The Turkish side closed the eight-match league phase on 12 points, finishing with three wins, three draws and two losses, just enough to remain inside the top 24 of the 36-team table and advance to February’s two-legged playoff round.

Their next hurdle will come from either Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest or Czech champions Viktoria Plzen, with the draw scheduled for Friday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Fenerbahçe arrived in Bucharest knowing a positive result would keep their campaign alive and they delivered a composed first-half performance built on early control and defensive resilience.

The breakthrough came in the 19th minute when Ismail Yüksek capitalized on a well-delivered corner from Kerem Aktürkoğlu, rising above the defense to head past the goalkeeper and give the visitors a deserved lead.

That goal proved significant beyond the scoreboard.

It marked Yüksek’s first strike in the league or group phase of a European competition, adding to earlier goals he scored in qualifying rounds against Austria Wien in 2022-23 and Zimbru in 2023-24.

The midfielder now has two goals in 29 official appearances this season, including one in the Süper Lig.

While Fenerbahçe controlled long stretches of the opening half, FCSB responded with increased urgency, forcing goalkeeper Ederson into action.

The Brazilian shot-stopper emerged as a central figure in the contest, producing four critical saves before halftime and three more after the break to keep his side in front.

The pressure finally told in the 71st minute, when Juri Cisotti found space inside the box and equalized for the hosts, igniting hopes of a late push.

FCSB continued to press, but Ederson and a disciplined Fenerbahçe back line absorbed the pressure, preserving the draw that ultimately sealed qualification.

The stalemate proved decisive at both ends of the table. Fenerbahçe advanced to the play-offs as an unseeded side, meaning they will face a higher-ranked opponent over two legs in February. FCSB, meanwhile, were eliminated, finishing on seven points and bowing out of European competition.

Under the Europa League’s new format, the top eight teams progressed directly to the round of 16, while those placed ninth through 24th entered the knockout play-offs.

Should Fenerbahçe navigate this next round, they would face either Denmark’s Midtjylland or Spain’s Real Betis in March, depending on the bracket.

The match at Bucharest’s 55,600-capacity National Arena was watched by 27,752 spectators.

Fenerbahçe supporters filled their designated sections, while large areas of the home stands remained empty amid fan dissatisfaction with FCSB’s management.