Fenerbahçe have once again placed their trust in one of their own, appointing club legend Ismail Kartal as head coach for the 2026-27 season in a move aimed at restoring stability and reigniting their pursuit of a long-awaited Süper Lig title.

Kartal's return, as announced on FV TV on Thursday, marks his fourth stint on the Fenerbahçe bench, reinforcing his unique bond with a club where he built his reputation both as a player and a coach.

Alongside Kartal's appointment as head coach, the club also named Oğuz Çetin as the club's football director.

The appointment follows the dismissal of former manager Domenico Tedesco in April after a costly derby defeat to archrivals Galatasaray effectively ended Fenerbahçe's championship challenge.

Assistant coach Zeki Murat Göle guided the team on an interim basis until the club finalized its decision.

For many supporters, Kartal's return feels less like a new appointment and more like a homecoming.

A respected figure throughout Turkish football, the 65-year-old has long been viewed as one of the club's most loyal servants.

Known for his disciplined approach, strong man-management skills and deep understanding of the demands surrounding Fenerbahçe, Kartal arrives with a proven record of delivering results despite often working under intense pressure.

Born in Istanbul's Anadolu Kavağı district in 1961, Kartal enjoyed a distinguished playing career, spending a decade at Fenerbahçe between 1983 and 1993. The right back made more than 230 league appearances, scored 15 goals and helped the club capture two league titles along with several domestic trophies. He also represented Türkiye at the international level.

After hanging up his boots, Kartal steadily built his coaching resume through youth-team roles, assistant coaching positions and managerial jobs across Türkiye.

His most notable achievements away from Fenerbahçe include leading Sivasspor to promotion as TFF First League champions in 2004-05 and guiding Ankaragücü back to the top flight in 2017-18.

His coaching journey has also included spells with Konyaspor, Rizespor, Gaziantepspor and Eskişehirspor, establishing him as one of the country's most experienced domestic managers.

Yet it is at Fenerbahçe where Kartal has produced some of his strongest work.

His first full season in charge in 2014-15 delivered the Turkish Super Cup and a runner-up league finish. When he returned on an interim basis in 2021-22, he steadied the team and again secured second place.

His most impressive spell came during the 2023-24 campaign. Under Kartal, Fenerbahçe amassed 99 points, scored more goals than any other team in the league and remained unbeaten away from home throughout the season. Despite those remarkable numbers, they narrowly missed out on the title to Galatasaray, extending the club's championship drought.

Although European success proved elusive, the team played some of its most consistent football in recent years and Kartal left with widespread praise from supporters.

Following a brief stint at Iranian powerhouse Persepolis in 2025, Kartal now returns to a club searching for direction after another period of managerial upheaval.

Since his departure in 2024, Fenerbahçe have cycled through high-profile appointments, including Jose Mourinho and later Tedesco. While both arrived with strong reputations, neither managed to end the club's wait for a league crown.

The decision to bring back Kartal signals a shift toward continuity and familiarity rather than another high-profile gamble.

Club officials and supporters alike will hope his understanding of Fenerbahçe's culture, expectations and competitive environment can provide the foundation for a sustained title challenge.

His teams have consistently posted strong points-per-game averages and are often characterized by defensive organization, tactical discipline and resilience in pressure-filled situations.