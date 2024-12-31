Fenerbahçe entered 2024 under İsmail Kartal, hoping to build on their 2023 Turkish Cup triumph.

However, despite their strong form in the league, the storied club fell short of adding silverware to their cabinet, with heartbreak in domestic and European competitions marking a turbulent year.

Elusive league glory

The Yellow Canaries dazzled fans with their attacking football throughout the 2023-24 Süper Lig season, amassing an impressive 99 points.

Yet, it wasn’t enough to dethrone their archrivals Galatasaray, who clinched the title with a record-breaking 102 points.

Despite their runner-up finish, Fenerbahçe’s spirited performances kept them in the spotlight, even if the ultimate prize slipped through their fingers.

Cup dreams shattered

Fenerbahçe’s Turkish Cup defense crumbled early.

After dispatching Adanaspor 6-0 in the fifth round and Gaziantep FK 2-0 in the round of 16, their quarterfinal clash against MKE Ankaragücü ended in a shocking 3-0 defeat, abruptly ending their campaign.

Similarly, their UEFA Europa Conference League journey ended in a nail-biting quarterfinal against Olympiakos.

After a 3-2 away loss, Fenerbahçe managed a 1-0 win at home but fell short in the penalty shootout, dashing hopes of European glory.

Super Cup controversy

Protesting referee decisions during the league season, Fenerbahçe took a stand by fielding their under-19 squad in the TFF Super Cup final against Galatasaray.

The young team ultimately withdrew from the match early, forfeiting their chance to claim the trophy.

New faces, new leadership

The club was busy in the transfer market, bringing in 11 players to bolster their ranks.

Key additions included defensive stalwart Leonardo Bonucci, midfield dynamo Sofyan Amrabat, and attackers like Allan Saint-Maximin and Youssef En-Nesyri.

Notably, Çağlar Söyüncü’s loan was made permanent, while veterans Rade Krunic and Filip Kostic joined to strengthen the squad.

Changing of the guard

İsmail Kartal’s tenure ended despite his commendable work, making way for legendary tactician Jose Mourinho.

Under Mourinho, Fenerbahçe faced a rocky start to the 2024-25 season.

The team trailed league leaders by eight points and sat 21st in the newly formatted 36-team UEFA Europa League.

By the numbers

In 2024, Fenerbahçe played 55 matches across four competitions:

Süper Lig: 37 matches (28 wins, 7 draws, 2 losses)

Turkish Cup: 3 matches (2 wins, 1 loss)

European Competitions: 14 matches (7 wins, 2 draws, 5 losses)

TFF Super Cup: 1 match (1 loss)

Overall, Fenerbahçe recorded 37 victories, nine draws, and nine defeats, showcasing both resilience and room for improvement.