Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç broke his silence with striking clarity, addressing criticism, fan frustration and future plans in a no-holds-barred interview.

Koç, whose tenure has stretched six turbulent years without a Süper Lig title, admitted to mistakes but insisted he’s not stepping down. “I have no debt to Fenerbahçe – I owe a championship,” he said, underscoring his resolve to right the ship.

Champs in boardroom, not yet on pitch

Under Koç’s leadership, Fenerbahçe’s financial and institutional structure has stabilized. “We were once listed as the club closest to bankruptcy in UEFA’s reports,” he recalled. “Today, we're financially strong and institutionally sound.”

But fiscal success hasn’t satisfied fans. “Our derby performances this year were unacceptable,” Koç admitted. “I understand the anger – expectations are high. In our day, we were loyal to the end. But Gen Z? They're impatient and less sentimental.”

Pressure mounts, but no resignation yet

Despite mounting calls for his resignation and even a signature campaign demanding his ouster, Koç remains firm. “It’s a democratic right, I respect it. But if the community wants me gone in such a dishonorable way, so be it,” he said. Still, he added, “Gathering signatures to oust a president is not befitting of Fenerbahçe.”

He reiterated that he won’t run for reelection if an extraordinary congress is held.

Mourinho saga

Koç revealed that Jose Mourinho turned down a 36 million euros ($40.7 million), two-year offer during the January window.

“If he wants to leave, he knows the conditions. But I believe Mourinho will deliver us the title,” he said. The club is planning to bring in four to six top-tier players next season – “the strongest squad yet,” Koç promised.

Osimhen? Never offered

Dispelling rumors, Koç clarified that Napoli’s Victor Osimhen was never offered to Fenerbahçe.

“He’s in a different league – never on our table,” he said, noting the transfer saga ultimately played to Galatasaray’s advantage after Icardi’s injury.

"System must be rebuilt"

Koç didn’t mince words about officiating, stating he has begun questioning referees' intentions in recent months.

“We’ve had our own mistakes, but recent calls – or lack thereof – are troubling,” he said, referencing a Galatasaray-Beşiktaş match where “eight cards weren’t shown.”

More controversially, Koç cited a referee with 3,200 lawsuits filed over insults. “How can a referee profit TL 40-50 million lira from this?” he asked. “I told UEFA – they were stunned.”

Koç also took a swipe at presidential hopeful Hakan Bilal Kutlualp. “I’m impressed by his self-confidence,” Koç quipped, before adding: “This is the same man who called for our resignation during the July 3 scandal and testified against us. Now, some who served time walk with him.”