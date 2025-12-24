Fenerbahçe President Sadettin Saran has come under intensified legal and public scrutiny after Turkish prosecutors confirmed that a hair sample taken during an ongoing narcotics investigation tested positive for cocaine, as per reports on Tuesday.

The result, verified by the Forensic Medicine Institute (Adli Tıp Kurumu) and forwarded to the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, marks a significant escalation in a probe that has already placed one of Turkish sport’s most influential figures under judicial supervision.

Rising profile, mounting pressure

Saran, a Turkish-American businessman born in Denver, assumed the Fenerbahçe presidency in September 2025, becoming the club’s 38th leader at the helm of one of Türkiye’s “Big Three.”

He is also the chairman of Saran Holding, a powerful conglomerate with deep ties to sports broadcasting and media rights.

A long-standing figure within the club, Saran previously served as vice president between 2001 and 2004 under Aziz Yıldırım and later built his reputation through major international broadcasting deals, including Bundesliga rights in Türkiye.

After several failed presidential bids, he secured the post earlier this year, defeating former president Ali Koç.

That ascent now faces its most serious test.

Scope of the investigation

The investigation, led by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, centers on allegations of supplying narcotics, drug use, and facilitating drug consumption – charges that carry heavy prison sentences under Turkish law if proven.

Authorities reportedly searched Saran’s villa in Assos, in the Ayvacık district of Çanakkale, earlier this month.

A security guard working at the property was questioned and later released.

The case has since widened, with additional suspects detained and drugs, including cocaine and marijuana, seized during related raids.

Saran, who was abroad when initially summoned, returned to Türkiye from Milan on Dec. 19 and gave testimony as a suspect.

He was later released under judicial control, including an international travel ban imposed by a Criminal Judgeship of Peace.

Forensic findings

As part of standard procedure in narcotics cases, prosecutors ordered comprehensive testing at the Forensic Medicine Institute.

Samples were taken from blood, urine, hair and nails to assess both recent and past drug exposure.

According to reports citing Anadolu Agency (AA), blood, urine and nail samples tested negative.

However, the hair follicle analysis returned a positive result for cocaine.

Hair testing is commonly used to detect drug exposure over a longer window – typically up to six months – because substances are absorbed into hair as it grows.

While the method cannot pinpoint exact timing or frequency of use, it is considered reliable evidence of exposure within the detectable period.

The full forensic report has now been submitted to prosecutors for review.

Saran remains free under judicial supervision, and no arrest has been announced.

Prosecutors are expected to weigh the forensic findings alongside witness statements and other evidence before deciding on further legal action.

Neither Saran nor Fenerbahçe Sports Club has issued an official statement addressing the hair test result.

During earlier testimony, Saran reportedly denied the allegations.