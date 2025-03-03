Fenerbahçe bagged a comfortable 3-0 Süper Lig win over Antalyaspor on Sunday, reducing the gap to league leaders Galatasaray to just four points.

The match, held at Ülker Stadium, saw Fenerbahçe take control early.

Mert Müldür put the home side ahead with a header from a set-piece in the 9th minute.

After taking the lead, Fenerbahçe settled into a defensive shape but continued to press.

In the 26th minute, Dusan Tadic doubled the lead, capitalizing on pressure to make it 2-0.

The attack did not stop there.

Just four minutes later, Youssef En-Nesyri added a third, making it 3-0 by the 30th minute.

The scoreline held until halftime.

In the second half, Fenerbahçe maintained their comfortable lead, not increasing the tempo but keeping Antalyaspor at bay.

The final whistle saw Fenerbahçe secure all three points, closing in on Galatasaray’s lead after their rivals dropped two points.

Tadic ends drought

Fenerbahçe’s veteran playmaker, Dusan Tadic, ended a six-match goal drought in the league with his strike against Antalyaspor.

The 36-year-old, who last scored on Jan. 13 against Konyaspor, had been quiet in recent weeks.

However, his 26th-minute goal helped Fenerbahçe extend their lead.

Tadic had found the net earlier in the season, scoring against Anderlecht in the UEFA Europa League on Feb. 13, but this was his first league goal since January.

The Serbian’s strike brought his league tally to nine goals this season.

Unbeaten run

Fenerbahçe extended their unbeaten streak to 11 matches in the Süper Lig. The team has yet to lose a match in 2025, with nine wins and two draws in official competitions.

Youssef En-Nesyri, Fenerbahçe’s prolific forward, added to his impressive tally with a goal against Antalyaspor.

His strike in the 30th minute brought his league total to 16 goals, making it his 13th goal in the last 10 league matches.

En-Nesyri has netted 26 goals in all competitions this season, marking a career-best.

Mourinho support

Although Mourinho was serving a four-game ban, later reduced to two, Fenerbahçe supporters remained steadfast in supporting the head coach throughout the match.

The crowd chanted and sang for the 62-year-old Portuguese manager, expressing their appreciation.

Fenerbahçe Board Member Mustafa Hakan Safi also spoke out after the match, expressing confidence in the team’s championship bid.

Safi emphasized that Fenerbahçe is on the rise, closing in on the leaders. “Galatasaray will slip up more, and we’re in great form,” he said. “We’re coming for the title and the Cup. Everyone get ready for the final in Bilbao!”

Safi also defended Mourinho, insisting there was no need for his recent suspension and reiterating that the coach loves Türkiye and intends to stay longer.