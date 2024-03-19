Fenerbahçe are contemplating withdrawing from the Turkish top-tier league following an attack on their players by Trabzonspor fans after their weekend victory away from home, the Süper Lig club announced on Monday.

Trabzonspor supporters invaded the pitch and clashed with security personnel and Fenerbahçe players after their team's 3-2 defeat on Sunday, marking the latest in a series of controversial incidents in the league this season.

Fenerbahçe will hold an Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting on April 2, the Board of Directors decided on Monday.

The agenda includes evaluating the actions to be taken following the incident, "including the withdrawal of our football Team A from the Süper Lig," a club statement read.

The chaos drew widespread criticism from various quarters, including the international press and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF).

FIFA President Gianni Infantino also condemned the incident earlier on Monday, saying violence in the Turkish Süper Lig is "unacceptable."

Fenerbahçe are second in the standings with 79 points from 30 games, two points behind Galatasaray and 30 points clear of third-placed Trabzonspor.