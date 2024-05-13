Fenerbahçe delivered a flawless performance against Kayserispor on Sunday, securing a 3-0 victory as they head into the highly anticipated Galatasaray derby.

The match, hosted at Ülker Stadium, saw the Yellow Canaries dominate with goals from Michy Batshuayi in the 18th minute, Alexander Djiku in the 43rd minute and Çağlar Söyüncü in the 59th minute, bringing their total points to 93.

Following Galatasaray's 3-2 victory over Fatih Karagümrük, the point difference between the two teams remains at six.

Fenerbahçe's coach, İsmail Kartal, positioned Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku in midfield against Kayserispor due to injuries to İsmail Yüksek and Rade Krunic.

Djiku, alongside Fred, excelled in midfield, earning high praise for his performance.

Çağlar Söyüncü, on loan from Atletico Madrid until the end of the season, scored his first goal in a Fenerbahçe shirt over the weekend.

The Turkish defender found the back of the net in the 59th minute, clinically slotting home Sebastian Szymanski's cross at the far post.

Söyüncü, playing his 14th match for Fenerbahçe, had previously provided an assist in the European Conference League match against Union Saint-Gilloise.

Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi made his third start this season in the league.

Despite İsmail Kartal consistently starting Edin Dzeko in the league, Batshuayi has contributed crucial goals off the bench, earning Fenerbahçe important points.

The experienced player, who scored against Kayserispor, increased his goal tally to 12 in the league and 24 in total this season.

The 30-year-old player caught up with Edin Dzeko in goals scored with his goal against Kayserispor.

Brazilian defender Rodrigo Becao received a yellow card in the 45+3rd minute of the match against Kayserispor, sidelining him for the crucial derby against city archrivals Galatasaray.

Cengiz Ünder however faced disapproval from the Kadiköy fans as he was met with whistles from the stands when he was substituted for Leonardo Bonucci in the 82nd minute.

The 26-year-old player has scored nine goals in 33 matches for Fenerbahçe this season.

With a flawless performance against Kayserispor, Fenerbahçe now shift their focus to the Galatasaray match on Sunday.

The crucial match, which will heavily influence the championship race, requires Fenerbahçe to secure a win to keep their championship hopes alive.