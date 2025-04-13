Fenerbahçe kept the pressure on Süper Lig leaders Galatasaray with a composed 3-1 win over Sivasspor on Sunday, marking their third straight league victory and extending their unbeaten streak to 15 matches.

Jose Mourinho's side were clinical in key moments, riding a first-half free-kick from Anderson Talisca and a second-half brace by Dusan Tadic to seal the points.

With Galatasaray also victorious this weekend, the gap at the top remains just three points.

Fenerbahçe opened the scoring in the 42nd minute through Talisca’s curling free-kick – the Brazilian’s third consecutive league match with a goal and his ninth overall in yellow and navy. The 31-year-old, who netted a hat trick last week against Trabzonspor, was substituted late in the match after another key performance.

Just two minutes after the restart, veteran Serbian winger Dusan Tadic doubled the lead with a composed finish. Sivasspor briefly stirred in the 57th minute when Efkan Bekiroğlu pulled one back, but Tadic struck again deep into stoppage time to restore the two-goal cushion and ice the match.

Tadic now has 11 goals in the league this season, including two braces – the first coming against Alanyaspor in Week 4. The 36-year-old has featured in 29 league games, starting 24 of them.

Despite playing without traveling fans due to a suspension, Fenerbahçe remained composed in hostile territory.

The club’s supporters also missed the previous away game against Bodrum FK because of a similar ban.

Sivasspor vice president Mustafa Kurbanoğlu didn’t mince words post-match, slamming what he called a turning-point officiating decision.

“If this is a play, then let us step aside and not be extras,” Kurbanoğlu told reporters, claiming an unearned free kick changed the course of the game. “We won’t keep accepting referee errors as ‘just part of the game.’”

He praised his squad’s grit despite the defeat and said the team must carry that energy into the season’s closing fixtures.

On the topic of foreign referees, Kurbanoğlu held firm:

“We don’t want foreign officials. But we also reject domestic referees who can’t rise to the occasion. Train them better – we have that potential.”

Fenerbahçe, undefeated since a Week 15 loss to Beşiktaş, now tally 12 wins and three draws in their last 15 league matches.

Their next test comes at home against Kayserispor as the title race tightens.