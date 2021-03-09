Fenerbahçe on Monday toppled Ittifak Holding Konyaspor 3-0 to stay in the 2020-21 Turkish Super Lig title race.

Visitors Fenerbahçe took the lead in the first half at MEDAŞ Konya Büyükşehir Belediye Stadium when Hungarian defender Attila Szalai made a close-range finish in the 29th minute.

Three minutes later, Nigerian-English winger Bright Osayi-Samuel doubled Fenerbahçe's lead by scoring on a counter attack. His low shot beat Konyaspor goalkeeper Ibrahim Sehic.

In the 90th minute, Turkish central defender Serdar Aziz concluded the score as 3-0.

Sehic fumbled the ball after a Fenerbahce corner kick whipped by winger Ferdi Kadıoğlu. Aziz scored an open goal.

In the second half, Fenerbahçe's Greek midfielder Dimitris Pelkas left the pitch on a stretcher, his head hurt by a collision with his opponent Nejc Skubic.

With the away victory, the Yellow Canaries boosted their points to 58 in the Super Lig standings led by archrivals Beşiktaş, who have bagged 60 points in 27 matches.

Fenerbahçe also equaled points with another cross-town rival, Galatasaray.

The "Big Three" Beşiktaş, Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe are in a fierce title race in the 2020-21 season.

In a separate match, Trabzonspor lost to Aytemiz Alanyaspor 3-1 at home.

Following the unexpected loss at Medical Park, Trabzonspor's title hopes are fading fast.

Fourth-place Trabzonspor currently have 51 points, seven points behind Istanbul clubs Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe.