Fenerbahçe, who have been making splashy transfers since the beginning of the season to satiate their longing for the championship, did not rest on their laurels during the winter break.

The Yellow Canaries wasted no time in bolstering their squad as soon as the winter transfer season started, bringing in Adana Demirspor's defender Samet Akaydın.

Subsequent to that, they have now committed to bolstering their left flank and have apparently come to a consensus with the Parma prodigy, Jayden Oosterwolde.

Fenerbahçe are close to a much-anticipated happy ending in the transfer of Oosterwolde, whom they have been courting for some time now.

After tabling a 6 million euro ($6.5 million) offer for the star player, the Yellow Canaries managed to entice Parma to the negotiation table.

It appears that Fenerbahçe are about to hit the jackpot in the transfer market by officially announcing the acquisition of Dutch left-winger, who has been courted by some of Europe's biggest clubs such as Napoli and Ajax.

The Turkish giants have reached a ground-breaking agreement with the Italian team, where 7.5 million euros plus an additional 1 million in add-ons will be exchanged for the contract fee of their renowned 21-year-old left-back.

If the transfer is completed under these conditions, it will undeniably be the most expensive left back transfer of the Süper Lig, with the player earning a whopping 800,000 euros per year – a staggering 400% increase compared to the 200,000 euros he was earning in Parma.

Together with his manager, Oosterwolde declared to the Italian club that he wished to join Fenerbahçe, and requested that they facilitate his deal.

Ranked first on Ali Koç and his staff's transfer list owing to his potential, the Dutchman had the chance to join the Yellow Canaries, which had previously shined such star players as Eljif Elmas, Kim Min Jae and Vedat Muriç and subsequently sold them to prominent European clubs, reaping a notable income.

Oosterwolde, the 21-year-old and 1.89-meter tall phenom, is not only a talented left back, but his impressive quickness and technique make him a force to be reckoned with. Despite his extraordinary stature, he has caught the attention of Fener for his unparalleled energy and agility on the pitch.

His amazing speed was exemplified when he scored the only goal of the season, covering 65.2 meters in an astonishing eight seconds. Fenerbahçe fans were left in awe, commenting on social media, "How can a football player be so tall and so fast? We've got ourselves a left back like Usain Bolt!"

The young Dutch star Jayden Oosterwolde, who came out of Twente academy, one of the Dutch League's most renowned teams, was loaned to Parma in the winter transfer period last season and went on to be transferred permanently for 3 million euros in the summer following his impressive performance.

Having featured in 18 matches in the second league this season, the young star scored one goal and has set the stage for a potential transfer to Fenerbahçe, where his presence would be a much-needed remedy to the club's left-wing woes.