Fenerbahçe continued their strong campaign in the Süper Lig with a 3-1 victory over Başakşehir on Sunday at Ülker Stadium.

The Yellow Canaries dominated possession early on but struggled to create clear-cut chances, despite pressing high up the field.

The breakthrough came in the 42nd minute, with Edin Dzeko's well-taken goal sending Fenerbahçe into the break with a 1-0 lead.

However, the momentum shifted just before halftime when Başakşehir's Ousseynou Ba received a red card in the first minute of stoppage time, reducing them to 10 men.

The second half saw a rejuvenated Başakşehir, who leveled the score in the 59th minute through Krzysztof Piątek's clinical finish.

Fenerbahçe quickly regained their advantage when Youssef En-Nesyri scored in the 74th minute to send his tally to six.

The Moroccan striker sealed the win with another goal in the final minute, ensuring a 3-1 triumph for the home side.

This victory lifted Fenerbahçe to 35 points in the league standings, but the match wasn't without its challenges.

Fener's injury crisis

Fenerbahçe faced an injury nightmare throughout the match, losing several key players.

Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic was forced off in the 32nd minute after sustaining a second injury.

Oğuz Aydın, who had been instrumental in a crucial defensive play, also succumbed to injury in the 52nd minute, being replaced by Allan Saint-Maximin.

Further complications arose when Rodrigo Becao picked up a knock in the 76th minute, leaving Fenerbahçe to finish the match with 10 players as they had already used all their substitutions.

Fenerbahçe’s tactical woes

The injury crisis led to Fenerbahçe having no substitutions left by the 76th minute.

Head coach Jose Mourinho had already used all five allowed changes by the 62nd minute, leaving the team vulnerable.

Becao's injury forced Fenerbahçe to play the final minutes a man down, but they held firm to secure the win.

Fenerbahçe’s defense continues to be a cause for concern.

This match marked the sixth consecutive game in which the Yellow Canaries conceded a goal.

Despite their attacking firepower, they have struggled to keep clean sheets, with their last six matches seeing them concede in everyone.

Dzeko ends drought

Edin Dzeko ended Fenerbahçe's two-match goal drought, scoring his ninth goal of the season.

The Bosnian striker has been in top form, and his goal against Başakşehir was a crucial one.

With nine goals in the league and five in European competition, Dzeko is firmly in the hunt for the Turkish Süper Lig’s top scorer title, now tied with Beşiktaş's Ciro Immobile and Trabzonspor's Simon Banza.