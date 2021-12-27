Fenerbahçe broke its three-game winless streak in the Süper Lig after beating minnow Yeni Malatyaspor 2-0 on Sunday.

Czech left back Filip Novak scored the opening goal for the Yellow Canaries at Istanbul's Ülker Stadium.

In the 10th minute, Novak beat Yeni Malatyaspor's offside trap in the area to finish with a right-footed low shot.

The first half ended 1-0. Fenerbahçe's Greek midfielder Dimitris Pelkas then made it 2-0 in the 73rd minute, finishing after dribbling into the Yeni Malatyaspor box.

Pelkas' goal cemented Fenerbahçe's home win and first overall win in three weeks.

Prior to Sunday's win, Fenerbahçe lost against Gaziantep, and earlier drew with Beşiktaş and karagümrük.

Fourth-place Fenerbahçe collected 32 points in 19 appearances as the Süper Lig will reach midway after Monday's games.

Losing side Yeni Malatyaspor bottomed the standings with 15 points.

On Saturday, leader Trabzonspor ended the league's first half with 46 points.

Sunday's Results

Rizespor vs. Gaziantep (0-1)

Alanyaspor vs. Fatih Karagümrük (1-1)

Göztepe vs. Adana Demirspor (1-1)

Fenerbahçe vs. Yeni Malatyaspor (2-0)