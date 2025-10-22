Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahçe will look to build momentum in the UEFA Europa League when it hosts Germany’s Stuttgart in a third-round Group B matchup on Thursday.

The game will kick off at 7:45 p.m. local time at Chobani Stadium in Istanbul's Kadıköy. Danish referee Jakob Kehlet will officiate, with Lars Hummelgaard and Wollenberg Rasmussen serving as assistant referees.

Fenerbahçe opened its Europa League campaign with a 3-1 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb but bounced back strongly in the second round, beating France’s Nice 2-1 at home to collect its first group-stage victory.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, started its European run with a 2-1 home win over Celta Vigo before suffering a 2-0 loss to Switzerland’s Basel in its second outing. Both sides now sit on three points, making Thursday’s clash a potential turning point in the group standings.

Fenerbahçe enters the match on a high after a 2-1 Super Lig win over Fatih Karagümrük last weekend, extending its unbeaten domestic run and restoring confidence after a shaky start in Europe.

Head coach Domenico Tedesco, who took charge earlier this season, faces a few selection headaches ahead of the game. Goalkeeper Ederson remains sidelined with an injury, while Jhon Duran, who only recently returned to training, is unlikely to feature due to fitness issues.

Fenerbahçe head coach Domenico Tedesco speaks to reporters at a press conference following the team’s 2-1 win over France’s Nice in Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 2, 2025. (AA Photo)

In addition, Irfan Can Kahveci and Cenk Tosun have been left out of the squad for disciplinary reasons, reducing Tedesco’s attacking options.

There was some positive news for the home side, though. Goalkeeper Irfan Can Eğribayat, who had been recovering from a broken toe, has returned to full fitness and could start. The 27-year-old was included in the squad for the Karagümrük match and is expected to compete with Tarık Çetin for the starting spot. Çetin impressed in recent outings, keeping a clean sheet against Samsunspor and making key saves in last week’s win.

Fenerbahçe, which is chasing its first major European title in club history, has been seeking to establish consistency under Tedesco. The Italian-German manager has emphasized defensive discipline and high-pressing play, aiming to make the team more competitive on the continental stage.

Stuttgart, currently mid-table in the Bundesliga, has also been balancing domestic and European duties. Coach Sebastian Hoeneß is expected to rotate his squad slightly to maintain energy levels ahead of a crucial league match this weekend.

Thursday’s encounter is expected to draw a near-capacity crowd at Chobani Stadium, where Fenerbahçe fans are known for creating one of the most intense atmospheres in European football. A win would put the Turkish side in a strong position heading into the second half of the group stage.