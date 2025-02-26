Fenerbahçe will look to seal their spot in the Turkish Cup quarterfinals when they face Gaziantep FK in the final Group B match, on Thursday.

A point will be enough for the Yellow Canaries to advance.

Fenerbahçe, who began their cup journey in the group stage, have collected six points from two wins, beating Kasımpaşa and Erzurumspor.

With a superior goal difference, they sit at the top of the group and need just a point in Gaziantep to secure progression.

Since Gaziantep FK’s promotion to the Süper Lig in the 2019-2020 season, Fenerbahçe and the southern side have met twice in the Turkish Cup.

In the 2003-2004 season, Fenerbahçe defeated Gaziantep Büyükşehir Belediyespor (then the club's name) 3-0 in the second round.

Last season, the teams met again in the Round of 16, with Fenerbahçe winning 2-0 to progress to the quarterfinals.

Earlier this season, Fenerbahçe also triumphed 3-1 in Kadıköy during the 14th week of the Süper Lig.

Gaziantep's journey

Gaziantep FK entered the tournament in the fourth round, overcoming Batman Petrolspor 1-0.

They followed up with a 2-0 win over 52 Orduspor FK to make it to the group stage.

They opened their campaign with a dominant 4-0 win over Istanbulspor but suffered a 1-0 defeat to Göztepe in their second match.

Fenerbahçe, despite drawing their last match against Galatasaray, remains unbeaten in their last 16 outings.

Their streak includes 11 wins (10 in the Süper Lig, four in UEFA Europa League, two in the Turkish Cup) and five draws.

Their last loss was on Dec. 11, 2024, against Athletic Bilbao.

In that stretch, Fenerbahçe scored 39 goals and conceded 14.

Gaziantep FK has been formidable at home, boasting a six-match winning streak earlier in the season.

Over 12 home games, they’ve earned seven wins, three draws and two losses, scoring 15 goals and conceding just six, making them the best defensive side at home in the competition.