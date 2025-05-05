Fenerbahçe supporters voiced their frustration after the team's 1-0 loss to Beşiktaş in the 34th week of the Süper Lig, calling for President Ali Koç and the board’s resignation.

The loss dealt a severe blow to Fenerbahçe’s title hopes, and the fans’ anger was palpable throughout the match, escalating as the game progressed.

The yellow-and-navy supporters initially cheered their team, but after Beşiktaş's goal, the mood shifted.

As the final whistle blew, the boos grew louder, and calls for Koç and his management to step down filled the air.

The anger continued outside Ülker Stadium and at the Samandira facilities, with fans gathering in protest.

In response, the police set up security measures at the protocol exit and the parking lot where the management would depart.

Fenerbahçe’s manager, Jose Mourinho, addressed the loss in his post-match comments. "Today’s match wasn’t decisive," he said. "We would have finished second regardless of the outcome." Despite the loss, Mourinho remained calm, refusing to discuss his future with the club. He emphasized his respect for the board and acknowledged the frustrations that arise when things don’t go as expected.

Mourinho also noted that the team’s struggle against a “strong structure” had been a consistent issue throughout the season. "The players know they cannot achieve everything they want, but they are giving their best. Some individual performances weren’t great today, but I won’t criticize them," he said. "We deserved a clear penalty that was not given, but that’s just part of the puzzle."

Reflecting on the remaining matches and the 8-point gap to Galatasaray, Mourinho remained pragmatic. "I’m not going to talk about them. We have our issues, and they’re bigger than just quality and desire. The players are doing everything they can," he added.

On his interactions with Beşiktaş’s manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Mourinho expressed mutual respect: "Ole has enough experience and intelligence. We spoke about normal things before and after the match. He’s on top of the world after the win, and I’m not in hell; it’s just football."