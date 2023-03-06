The never-ending feud between Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray has been reignited as they battle it out for the signature of Liverpool's Brazilian forward Robert Firmino, whose contract is set to expire this summer, giving him the freedom to explore his options as a free agent.

Fenerbahçe are making a bold move to secure the services of the world-renowned star that Galatasaray are coveting, and the Yellow Canaries' board of directors are armed with a powerful ace in the hole that will give them the upper hand in this competition.

Prior to Liverpool's emphatic 7-0 trouncing of the Red Devils at Anfield, in which Firmino poignantly sealed the game with a goal in the 88th minute, reports had circulated that the Brazilian was on the verge of leaving the club he joined in 2015, raising speculation as to where he could go next.

Following the winter transfer's closure in the Süper Lig, Fenerbahçe have readied their summer "bombshell" to shake up next season's run.

As the management weighs options to finalize Firmino's transfer, the team is feverishly preparing for the pivotal UEFA Europa League Round of 16 match against Sevilla.

Galatasaray battle

Galatasaray ignited an aggressive assault effort when the Brazilian striker declared his intention to depart Liverpool following the expiry of his contract at the conclusion of the season.

Yet, the Lions must remain on high alert, for across the Bosphorus, the Yellow Canaries have also set their sights on Roberto Firmino and are readying themselves for the transfer.

As the Yellow-Reds staged their latest move, it was revealed that Ali Koç's squad had launched an inquiry into the financial standing of the 31-year-old star.

The bomb

With Fenerbahçe well aware of the challenges that come with securing the services of Firmino, they possess the ultimate bargaining chip in this transfer saga – the Brazilian's management team, ROGON.

It is worth noting that Attila Szalai and Joshua King, who are currently on Fener's roster, are also ROGON's players.

Consequently, Fenerbahçe's longstanding affinity with the company is a key asset in their pursuit of the Brazilian's transfer.

It is becoming increasingly evident that Firmino's upcoming departure from Anfield might be accompanied by the English Premier League exit door. However, his manager is keeping the details of any potential offers close to his chest, making the situation uncertain.

Talking to the British Press, Roberto Firmino's manager, Roger Wittmann, shed a bit of light on the issue saying, "Robert's burning ambition is to give a memorable send-off to Liverpool, delivering top-notch performances for the rest of the season. He's adamant that I should refrain from presenting him with any offers until the season's end, so he can remain fully focused on the Reds."

"This is a first for me as a manager – never before have I had a player make such a request. Once the offers arrive, we'll take a thorough look at them at the conclusion of the season. Robert's love for Liverpool will ensure that he won't be transferred to another English side," he added.

Ever since making the move from the German side 1899 Hoffenheim to Liverpool in 2015, Robert Firmino has been a decent performer for the Reds, with 79 goals in 249 appearances.

Not to mention, he has consistently proven to be a big game player on the biggest of stages.