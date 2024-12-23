Fenerbahçe’s season has been a tale of highs and lows, with the team sitting in second place, eight points behind leaders Galatasaray after 17 weeks of Süper Lig action.

With 36 points from 16 matches, Jose Mourinho's side has shown resilience, but inconsistent results have left them trailing their fierce rivals.

The season began on a high note with a 1-0 win over Adana Demirspor, but the Yellow Canaries quickly stumbled, dropping points in a 2-2 draw against Göztepe.

Despite bouncing back with wins over Rizespor, Kasımpaşa and Alanyaspor, Fenerbahçe suffered their first defeat of the campaign in the pivotal derby against Galatasaray, falling 3-1 at home.

The loss to their archrivals sparked a strong response as Fenerbahçe went on to win six of their next seven matches.

However, the team’s momentum faltered in the final three weeks of the first half of the season, winning just once and drawing twice, much to the frustration of their supporters.

Two losses to Galatasaray and Beşiktaş, both by 1-0 margins, left Fenerbahçe without points in two crucial derbies.

These defeats, combined with other draws against Samsunspor, Göztepe, and Eyüpspor, highlighted the team's struggle to capitalize against top competition.

Despite these setbacks, Fenerbahçe has been a dominant force offensively, scoring 40 goals, the second-most in the league behind Galatasaray.

Their defense has been impressive, too, conceding just 15 goals – making them the league's tightest defense.

The team has managed to keep clean sheets in seven matches, showing their ability to shut down opponents when at their best.

Mourinho’s men have excelled at home, with six wins and one loss in seven games, while also collecting 18 points from their nine away matches, with five wins, three draws, and a single loss.

However, their recent form will need to improve if they hope to close the gap on Galatasaray in the second half of the season.

Fenerbahçe's first half season results:

Fenerbahçe 1-0 Adana Demirspor

Göztepe 2-2 Fenerbahçe

Rizespor 0-5 Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe 3-0 Alanyaspor

Kasımpaşa 0-2 Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe 1-3 Galatasaray

Antalyaspor 0-2 Fenerbahçe

Samsunspor 2-2 Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe 2-0 Bodrum FK

Trabzonspor 2-3 Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe 4-0 Sivasspor

Kayserispor 2-6 Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe 3-1 Gaziantep FK

Beşiktaş 1-0 Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe 3-1 RAMS Başakşehir

Eyüpspor 1-1 Fenerbahçe