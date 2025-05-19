Fenerbahçe, Türkiye’s historic sports giant, is in freefall.

Disheartening performances across football, basketball, and volleyball, paired with a crippling 600 million euro ($676 million) debt, have plunged the club into turmoil.

Its once-passionate fanbase is now fractured, demanding a bold fix: a power-sharing alliance between current president Ali Koç and his predecessor Aziz Yıldırım – two figures whose rivalry has defined the past decade.

This possible reunion has hinted hope amid chaos.

Struggles on every front

The 2024-25 season has been a gauntlet of disappointments.

Fenerbahçe’s men’s football team, despite the marquee appointment of Jose Mourinho, lags behind fierce rivals Galatasaray, who just secured a third straight league crown.

A crushing 1-0 derby defeat to Beşiktaş exposed glaring tactical flaws and frayed nerves among fans. Social media buzzed with anger: “Three years trophyless is a disaster,” lamented one user. “Koç’s vision has failed us.”

Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe Beko basketball, after last year’s EuroLeague Final Four run, has stumbled out of the top four, dropping a 92-80 home loss to Anadolu Efes in April, revealing defensive cracks.

The women’s volleyball squad, long a league powerhouse, trails behind rivals VakıfBank and Eczacıbaşı, sputtering in the Vodafone Sultans League.

Off the court, financial pressures mount.

Critics blame Koç’s stewardship for the club’s staggering debts, with estimates topping 600 million euros, threatening Fenerbahçe’s future.

Unlikely alliance

Amid this storm, the most provocative proposal has surfaced – a co-presidency pairing Koç and Yıldırım.

Aziz Yıldırım’s two-decade tenure delivered six league titles, the 2017 EuroLeague basketball crown, and landmark stadium renovations.

Koç, a businessman hailed for modernization efforts since 2018, has yet to deliver on trophies, leaving fans nostalgic for Yıldırım’s era of silverware and passion.

On May 6, an unverified rumor spread on X suggested a division of responsibilities: Yıldırım steering football and volleyball, Koç overseeing basketball and finances – with high-profile names like Mourinho and media mogul Acun Ilıcalı rumored to exit.

Whether fact or fantasy, the talk has electrified supporters. “Yıldırım brings the wins, Koç brings the funds – together unstoppable,” read one tweet.

Divided fanbase

But this marriage of convenience is far from certain.

The 2018 election battle, which saw Koç unseat Yıldırım, left scars.

Critics doubt their egos can coexist, branding the co-presidency a pipe dream.

Koç’s defenders highlight his investments in youth and women’s programs but admit trophies remain elusive.

Meanwhile, Acun Ilıcalı faces mounting backlash for his role in football decisions, while calls for Mourinho’s dismissal grow louder.

Bigger picture

Fenerbahçe’s multi-sport identity, once a point of pride, now strains its finances.

Koç’s digital initiatives and global partnerships struggle to mask on-field failures.

Yıldırım’s authoritative style, though divisive, delivered results.

Merging these contrasting legacies poses daunting legal and political challenges, with no formal agreement yet.

Yet, the idea resonates because it taps into Fenerbahçe’s soul – a fan-driven institution boasting 25 million supporters worldwide.

Their unrest reverberates from Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium to social media, demanding leadership that matches their passion.