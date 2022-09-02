Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi is set to end his nomadic time at Chelsea with a move to Fenerbahçe, who announced on Friday they will sign the Belgian international on a permanent basis.

"Our club has made an agreement with the club for the transfer of Michy Batshuayi to our team," the Turkish club said in a statement.

"The football player is on his way to Istanbul to hold talks, undergo a medical check-up and move forward with the process."

Batshuayi has found it impossible to hold down a regular first-team place at Chelsea since joining from Ligue 1 side Marseille for 38.5 million euros ($38.4 million) in 2016.

He has been sent on loan to Borussia Dortmund, Valencia, twice to Chelsea's London rival Crystal Palace and last season at another Turkish outfit Beşiktaş for whom he scored 14 goals.

He was Thursday linked with a move to big-spending Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest but the deal fell through, reportedly because Chelsea failed to send the paperwork on time.

The transfer window closed in England Thursday but is open in Turkey until Sept. 8.

Fenerbahçe came close to ending its league title drought – it won the last of its 28 league crowns in 2014 – last season, finishing second to Trabzonspor.