After more than a decade without a Süper Lig crown, Fenerbahçe is gearing up for a decisive season under the direction of Jose Mourinho.

The club begins its pre-season on July 8 at the Can Bartu Training Facilities, eyeing a return to domestic dominance and continental relevance following a campaign that yielded 92 points but no silverware.

The opening phase of training follows medical examinations at Acıbadem Altunizade Hospital, where players will undergo cardiovascular, orthopedic and fitness checks after a brief summer break.

With Mourinho overseeing double sessions in Istanbul, the focus will be on restoring physical condition, tactical clarity and unity.

Veterans like Sofyan Amrabat and Dusan Tadic are expected to lead preparations for a squad aiming to unseat defending champions Galatasaray.

On July 14, Fenerbahçe departs for the Algarve region of Portugal, where the second phase of their pre-season will unfold over a 13-day camp.

The Portuguese climate and top-tier facilities provide the backdrop for four key friendlies that will measure the team’s depth and tactical evolution.

The first, against mid-table Portuguese outfit Portimonense, will challenge Fenerbahçe’s ability to dismantle structured defenses.

A second test follows against Uniao de Leiria, a lower-division side with a reputation for nurturing young talent.

The third match, against Saudi champions Al Ittihad, brings high stakes and star power, with the likes of Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante offering a stern examination of Fenerbahçe’s defensive organization.

The camp concludes with a marquee clash against Benfica at Estadio da Luz – an encounter expected to simulate Champions League-level intensity.

Returning to Istanbul on July 27, Mourinho’s squad will finalize preparations ahead of the Süper Lig opener with tactical refinements and late arrivals rejoining from international duty.

The final friendly, scheduled for July 30 against Lazio at Ülker Stadium, will serve as both a technical test and a public showcase.

Lazio, who finished sixth in Serie A under new manager Marco Baroni, brings a style and pace that will push Fenerbahçe’s midfield and backline to the limit.

The match is expected to draw over 47,000 fans, with tickets ranging from TL 150 ($3.75) to TL 500 ($12.5), according to reports from Fanatik.

Fenerbahçe’s squad enters the season reinforced by notable signings.

Sofyan Amrabat, secured on a permanent 15 million euros ($17.6 million) deal from Fiorentina, is set to anchor the midfield.

Tadic remains the creative engine, though his age may see increased rotation with Sebastian Szymanski.

The club’s youth movement continues with promising talents like 18-year-old Zeki Dursun.

Injuries will be monitored closely during the opening days, particularly in the case of Bright Osayi-Samuel, who missed Euro 2024.

Mourinho and his staff are also focused on reinforcing transitions and set pieces, both of which were exposed in key defeats to archrivals Galatasaray last season.

The coaching team, including assistant Zeki Murat Göle and fitness coach Kostas Theodoropoulos, will prioritize conditioning and recovery, while goalkeeping coach Şenol Ustaömer continues his work with Dominik Livakovic, who posted 12 clean sheets last season.

This season arrives at a critical juncture for the club and its leadership.

Club president Ali Koç, seeking re-election in September, faces growing pressure from supporters and potential challengers such as Sadettin Saran.

Although Koç has reduced the club’s debt to 307 million euros and authorized a 75 million euro transfer budget, frustration over missed trophies remains high.

The Lazio friendly will serve not only as a barometer for tactical progress but also as a referendum on the mood in Kadıköy.

After a 2024-2025 season marked by high expectations and near-misses, including a Süper Lig silver and a Turkish Cup semifinal loss to Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe are determined to reset the narrative.

The club has already secured a place in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round thanks to its second-place league finish.

This summer’s work, from the sweat of Samandıra to the heat of Algarve, could define what comes next.