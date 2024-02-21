Süper Lig giants Fenerbahçe top the fine tally in the Turkish football season, with the Professional Football Discipline Committee (PFDK) issuing fines totaling TL 8,077,000 ($260,678) since the season began.

However, after reductions by the Arbitration Board, this amount decreased to TL 7,182,500.

Following closely behind, Beşiktaş received fines totaling TL 8,004,000, which decreased to TL 6,804,000 after reductions by the Arbitration Board.

In total, Süper Lig clubs have been fined a staggering TL 48,224,500 since the start of the season, with the reduced amount by the Arbitration Board amounting to TL 7,481,142.86, resulting in clubs being fined a total of TL 40,743,357.14.

Fener fans

Fenerbahçe topped the list of most fined clubs this season, receiving a total of TL 8,077,000 in fines from the PFDK.

The Arbitration Board granted the club a total reduction of TL 894,500, resulting in a final fine of TL 7,182,500.

The fines to Fenerbahçe were mainly for incidents of unsportsmanlike behavior, failure to leave stairwells clear and incidents caused by their fans.

Within Fenerbahçe, President Ali Koç and executives received fines totaling TL 2,198,000, with Koç receiving TL 1,120,000 in four instances and executives receiving a total of TL 1,078,000 in six instances.

The Kadiköy side was also fined an additional TL 2,200,000 for statements made by its executives.

The Arbitration Board granted a total reduction of TL 842,500 for fines related to club management and statements made by executives.

BJK executives

Following Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş received the second-highest amount of fines, totaling TL 8,004,000.

After a reduction of TL 1,200,000 by the Arbitration Board, the total fine decreased to TL 6,804,000.

Beşiktaş were fined mainly for incidents of unsportsmanlike behavior, stadium incidents involving their fans and failure to leave stairwells clear.

Former President Ahmet Nur Çebi received fines totaling TL 1,000,000 in three instances, while former executives Engin Baltacı and Emre Kocadağ received fines totaling TL 1,000,000 in three instances.

New board member, Feyyaz Uçar, also received a TL 200,000 fine.

The club's president and executives received fines totaling TL 2,200,000, with the club also receiving fines totaling TL 1,800,000 for statements made by its executives.

Galatasaray

Galatasaray received a total of TL 5,284,000 in fines from the PFDK this season, with the Arbitration Board reducing this amount by TL 1,343,000.

Galatasaray ranked third in terms of fines received, with a total fine of TL 3,941,000 after reductions by the Arbitration Board.

President Dursun Özbek received fines totaling TL 1,189,000 in four instances, while Galatasaray Sports Club Vice President Erden Timur received fines totaling TL 343,000 in two instances.

The club's president and management received fines totaling TL 1,532,000.

Özbek's fines were reduced by TL 500,000, and Timur's fines were reduced by TL 243,000.

Galatasaray also received a reduction of TL 600,000 for fines related to statements made by its executives on social media.

Trabzonspor woes

Trabzonspor, ranking fourth among the clubs with the highest fines, were fined a total of TL 5,015,000 by the PFDK, with a reduction of TL 527,142.86 by the Arbitration Board.

After this reduction, Trabzonspor were fined a total of TL 4,487,857.14.

President Ertuğrul Doğan received fines totaling TL 1,820,000 in five instances, becoming the president with the highest fines this season.

The Arbitration Board granted a reduction of TL 327,142.86 for President Ertuğrul Doğan's fines.

Trabzonspor's fine of TL 5,015,000 included TL 1,444,000 for incidents caused by their fans.

Trabzonspor were also the only club to receive a fine this season for "the improper use of the announcement system" and were fined TL 112,000 for this reason.

Kayserispor

Kayserispor were fined a total of TL 1,889,000 since the start of the season, with fines totaling TL 844,000 for failure to leave stairwells clear and incidents involving their fans.

Kayserispor received fines three times for "unauthorized entry of spectators," totaling TL 840,000. Kayserispor's equipment manager, Muammer Kaya, was fined TL 39,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct toward match officials, making him the only manager to receive a fine this season.

This season saw unique fines issued to Hatayspor and Gaziantep.

Hatayspor were fined TL 112,000 for not having paramedics and doctors present, while Gaziantep were fined TL 112,000 for the stadium groundskeeper not attending the stadium inspection and match organization meeting.

Alanyaspor

Alanyaspor received the lowest total fine of TL 78,000 this season.

Alanyaspor have not received any fines as a club, with fines issued to individuals.

Former coach Ömer Erdoğan and current assistant coach Fatih Tekke's assistant Orhan Çıkırıkçı were fined a total of TL 78,000.

Of the total TL 48,224,500 in fines issued by the PFDK to clubs this season, TL 20,855,000 were for incidents of unsportsmanlike behavior, failure to leave stairwells clear, and incidents caused by fans.

Club presidents and executives were fined a total of TL 12,462,000, while fines related to statements made.