Mesut Özil and Arsenal reached an agreement to terminate the German midfielder's contract so he can move away from the Premier League club, a report said Saturday.

Özil, who is of Turkish origin, is heavily linked with Istanbul side Fenerbahçe.

"The 32-year-old is expected to travel this weekend to complete a move to Fenerbahçe after a deal was agreed with the Turkish club," sports outlet The Athletic said.

Earlier this week, Özil sang Fenerbahçe's praises during a Q&A session with fans on Twitter, saying if he went to Turkey he could only play for the Canaries.

"Every German-Turkish person supports a Turkish team when they grow up in Germany. And mine was Fenerbahçe,” he said.

"Fenerbahçe is like Real Madrid in Spain. The biggest club in the country."

After falling out of favor with coach Mikel Arteta's predecessor Unai Emery, Özil has been frozen out of the Arsenal team since March last year, but the playmaker insisted that he wanted to keep playing for the Premier League side.

The 2014 World Cup winner, who earns a reported 350,000 pounds ($473,235) per week, was not included in the club's Premier League and Europa League squads for the 2020-21 season.

According to The Athletic, Fenerbahçe has "reached an agreement in principle to bring Özil in as a free agent."

Since joining Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013, Özil has scored 44 goals and set up a further 77 in 254 matches in all competitions.

Fenerbahçe currently sits in second place in the Süper Lig, tied on points with leader Beşiktaş, and is hoping to win its first league title since 2014.