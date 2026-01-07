Fenerbahçe are closing in on the most expensive signing in the club’s history after reaching an agreement in principle with Lazio for French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, a move that underlines the Istanbul giant’s ambition for the second half of the season.

Multiple transfer sources, including Gianluca Di Marzio and Fabrizio Romano, report that the clubs have settled on a fee of 28 million euros ($33 million), with up to 2 million euros in add-ons.

If finalized, the deal would surpass Fenerbahçe’s previous transfer record and make Guendouzi the costliest acquisition in the club’s history.

The 26-year-old is expected to travel to Istanbul in the coming days to finalize personal terms and undergo a medical, potentially after Lazio’s Serie A match against Hellas Verona on Jan. 11.

Discussions with the player are said to be well advanced, with Guendouzi attracted by the central role offered in Fenerbahçe’s sporting project under coach Domenico Tedesco.

Guendouzi has been a fixture in Lazio’s midfield since joining from Marseille, initially on loan in 2023 before the move was made permanent last summer for around 13 million euros.

Under Maurizio Sarri, who returned to the Lazio bench in 2025, the Frenchman has started every league match this season, anchoring the midfield with his trademark energy, ball recovery and progressive passing.

Across all competitions in the 2025-26 campaign, Guendouzi has made 16 appearances, scoring twice and adding one assist.

His market value has remained steady at around 28 million euros, reflecting his consistency and experience at the top level.

Previously, he emerged at Arsenal before revitalizing his career at Marseille, where he became a leader and regular France international.

Fenerbahçe see Guendouzi as a cornerstone signing as they push for silverware under Tedesco, appointed in September following Jose Mourinho’s departure.

The Yellow Canaries have already reached the Turkish Super Cup final, setting up a showdown with archrivals Galatasaray, and remain firmly in the Süper Lig title race.

The club has been active in the January window, adding winger Anthony Musaba and continuing talks for further reinforcements, but Guendouzi is viewed internally as the marquee move, one designed to raise the team’s ceiling domestically and in Europe.

Lazio, for their part, are understood to have accepted the improved offer after initially rejecting bids below 27 million euros, with the sale expected to help rebalance finances and fund midfield reinforcements.