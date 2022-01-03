Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç has contracted COVID-19 for a second time, the club confirmed Monday.
Koç was now in isolation and receiving treatment.
"Our club president Ali Koç has tested positive for COVID-19. He is in good condition. He is isolating and receiving treatment at home," the club said in a statement.
The 54-year-old Turkish businessman has been heading the Istanbul-based club since 2018. He replaced the club's longest-serving president Aziz Yıldırım, who had led the club since 1998.
Koç was then reelected as president last June.
During his tenure, Fenerbahçe finished the Turkish 2020-21 Süper Lig season in third place with 82 points.
However, the club's below-par performance this season has seemingly dented his popularity at the club and with the fans.
