Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç has contracted COVID-19 for a second time, the club confirmed Monday.

Koç was now in isolation and receiving treatment.

"Our club president Ali Koç has tested positive for COVID-19. He is in good condition. He is isolating and receiving treatment at home," the club said in a statement.

The 54-year-old Turkish businessman has been heading the Istanbul-based club since 2018. He replaced the club's longest-serving president Aziz Yıldırım, who had led the club since 1998.

Koç was then reelected as president last June.

During his tenure, Fenerbahçe finished the Turkish 2020-21 Süper Lig season in third place with 82 points.

However, the club's below-par performance this season has seemingly dented his popularity at the club and with the fans.