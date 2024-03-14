Fenerbahçe nudged into the Europa Conference League quarterfinals despite losing a second leg game to Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday.

The Yellow Canaries went through 3-1 on aggregate despite suffering a 1-0 defeat at Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium in Istanbul.

Norwegian midfielder Mathias Rasmussen netted the only goal of Saint Gilloise with a header in the 68th minute.

Türkiye, ranked 9th in the UEFA country coefficients, is now guaranteed to finish the season in the top 10 and thus the 2024-25 Turkish Süper Lig champions will qualify directly for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Elsewhere, Fiorentina became another Conference League quarterfinalist after a 1-1 home draw with Maccabi Haifa secured a 5-4 aggregate victory.

Antonin Barak headed home in the second half in Florence and Anan Khalaili's goal two minutes from time came too late for the Israelis.

PAOK Salonika beat Dinamo Zagreb 5-1 on the night and 5-3 overall in an impressive turnaround in Greece, Konstantinos Koulierakis' goal on 72 minutes making the difference before Andrija Zivkovic's penalty.

Viktoria Plzen against Servette went to penalties after no goals in either leg, but the Czechs eventually prevailed 3-1 in the shootout.

Four more ties were taking place later on Thursday.

The Europa Conference League quarterfinal, semifinal and final draws will be held at Nyon on Friday.