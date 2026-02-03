Fenerbahçe’s January transfer window delivered a bold recalibration, trading firepower up front for pedigree and control in midfield as the club parted ways with leading scorers Youssef En-Nesyri and Jhon Duran while finalizing the high-profile arrival of N’Golo Kante.

En-Nesyri’s departure marked the end of a productive but at times uneasy spell in Istanbul.

Signed from Sevilla in the summer of 2024 for around 19.5 million euros ($23 million), the Moroccan forward emerged as one of Fenerbahçe’s most reliable finishers, scoring 38 goals in 79 appearances across all competitions.

Fenerbahçe's Youssef En-Nesyri in action during the Süper Lig match against Kocaelispor at the Turka Araç Muayene Kocaeli Stadium, Kocaeli, Türkiye, Feb. 2, 2026. (AA Photo)

His output remained strong this season, even as his form and rapport with sections of the fan base came under scrutiny.

The 27-year-old made his final appearance in club colors earlier this month before traveling to Saudi Arabia to complete a move to Al-Ittihad.

That transfer was central to a complex deal that unlocked Kante’s exit from the same club. With Al-Ittihad seeking attacking reinforcement following Karim Benzema’s move to Al-Hilal, En-Nesyri fit the bill.

Reports indicate Fenerbahçe also received a cash payment, with figures ranging between 4 million euros and 10 million euros, on top of securing Kante’s release.

Duran’s exit followed a different script. The 22-year-old Colombian, on loan from Al-Nassr, showed flashes of promise but never fully settled.

Fenerbahçe's Jhon Duran celebrates a goal during the Süper Lig match against Samsunspor at the Yeni Adana Stadium, Adana, Türkiye, Jan. 6, 2026. (AA Photo)

He scored five goals and added three assists in 21 appearances, often featuring in rotation.

His time was punctuated by tension, including a reported disagreement with head coach Domenico Tedesco and a recent absence attributed to a foot issue.

With playing time uncertain, Duran agreed to an early end to his loan and traveled to Russia to complete a move to Zenit St. Petersburg.

The deal is understood to include a purchase option of around 35 million euros at season’s end.

In Kante, Fenerbahçe gain experience few squads in the Süper Lig can match.

The 34-year-old World Cup and Champions League winner arrives on a deal reportedly running through 2028, eager to return to European football and remain in contention for France’s 2026 World Cup plans.

His transfer fee, estimated at 4-5 million euros for the remainder of his Al-Ittihad contract, underscores the strategic nature of the swap.