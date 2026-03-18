Fenerbahçe overcame a sluggish start to dominate Gaziantep FK 4-1 at Chobani Stadium in the 27th week of the Süper Lig, cutting the points gap with league leaders Galatasaray to four, with a game in hand.

The hosts struggled to create chances early, but Dorgeles Nene broke the deadlock in the 41st minute, sending Fenerbahçe into halftime with a slender 1-0 lead.

Gaziantep FK struck back in the 52nd minute when Alexandru Maxim converted a VAR-awarded penalty to level the score.

Fenerbahçe quickly regained control.

N’Golo Kante scored his first goal for the club in the 59th minute to put the home side ahead.

Nene doubled the advantage in the 68th minute and completed a hat-trick in the 79th, sealing a commanding 4-1 victory. The win was witnessed by 12,726 fans.

The winter signing opened his account for Fenerbahçe, finding the net just before the hour mark to give his team the lead and boost confidence in his debut season.

Young striker Dorgeles Nene marked the occasion with his first hat-trick in the league, taking his season tally to nine goals. Including a goal each in the Turkish Cup and European competitions, Nene has now scored 11 times across all competitions.

The 51st-minute penalty that leveled the game came after a corner kick clash involving Asensio inside the box. The referee initially allowed play to continue but reversed the decision following a VAR review, allowing Maxim to convert and momentarily equalize.

Anderson Talisca returned to the pitch after a month-long absence due to a Kasımpaşa clash injury, entering as a substitute in the 58th minute. His return adds depth as Fenerbahçe chases the title.

This victory marks the third consecutive match in which Fenerbahçe scored four goals against Gaziantep FK, following a 4-0 league win in the first half of the season and another 4-0 triumph in the Turkish Cup.