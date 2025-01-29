Fenerbahçe will play a decisive match in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, facing Denmark's Midtjylland in the eighth and final week of the group stage. The match will be held at the MCH Arena in Herning, Denmark, and is set to begin at 11 p.m. local time.

Portuguese referee Luis Godinho will officiate the match, with Rui Teixeira and Pedro Almeida serving as assistants. Miguel Nogueira will be the fourth official, and the video assistant referee (VAR) team will consist of Helder Malheiro and Fabio Oliveira Melo as AVAR.

The Yellow Canaries are heading into this match with the prospect of either advancing or being eliminated. After seven matches, Fenerbahçe has recorded two wins, two losses and three draws. The team enters the final match in 23rd place, tied on points but behind on goal difference with nine points.

Should Fenerbahçe secure a win tomorrow, they will increase their points to 12, earning a spot among the last 24 teams. In the case of a draw, they will await results from other matches. A loss would likely see them eliminated from European competition. The outcome of the matches involving teams outside the top 24 will determine if Fenerbahçe can continue in Europe.

However, Fenerbahçe will face significant challenges without their head coach, Jose Mourinho, who is serving a one-match suspension. Mourinho was penalized by the UEFA Disciplinary Committee for a delayed kick-off in the match against Olympique Lyon. The experienced coach had previously been absent for the AZ Alkmaar away match due to a red card received in the home match against Manchester United.

The Portuguese coach will also struggle to field a full squad due to multiple absences. Fenerbahçe will be without Jayden Oosterwolde, Mert Müldür, and Bright Osayi-Samuel, with Oosterwolde and Müldür injured and Osayi-Samuel serving a suspension.

In total, six Fenerbahçe players will be unavailable for the crucial clash against Midtjylland. In addition to Oosterwolde, Rodrigo Becao, goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, and Mert Müldür, Sofyan Amrabat and Bright Osayi-Samuel will also miss the match due to yellow card suspensions from the Olympique Lyon encounter.