Fenerbahçe have ended negotiations with Portuguese coach Sergio Conceicao over disagreements on contract terms and turned their attention to former midfielder Emre Belözoğlu, who has emerged as the leading candidate to take charge of the Istanbul club.

Club president Aziz Yıldırım has held talks with Belözoğlu, currently the head coach of Kasımpaşa, with the two sides reportedly reaching a broad agreement. A second meeting is expected in the coming hours as Fenerbahçe look to resolve their managerial situation quickly.

The latest developments follow the departure of Ismail Kartal, whose fourth spell in charge ended by mutual agreement on Oct. 27, following a 2-1 defeat to archrivals Galatasaray.

Kartal returned to the club in June on a one-year contract and guided Fenerbahçe through Champions League qualifying to the league phase for the first time in 18 years. However, an inconsistent domestic and European campaign ultimately brought his tenure to an abrupt end.

Fenerbahçe were sixth in the Süper Lig with 16 points from 10 matches, nine points behind leaders Galatasaray. Their European campaign had also struggled, with two points from their opening three Champions League matches, including a heavy 6-0 defeat away to Aston Villa.

Assistant coach Dirk Kuyt has since overseen the team on an interim basis, including preparations for Wednesday's Champions League encounter with Liverpool.

Conceicao negotiations collapse

Conceicao had become Fenerbahçe's preferred foreign candidate after earlier approaches for several high-profile managers, including Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte, failed to produce an agreement.

The 51-year-old Portuguese coach, who left Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad in June, was considered an attractive option because of his successful spell at Porto, where he won multiple domestic league and cup titles.

Negotiations initially appeared promising, with reports suggesting that the parties had reached a preliminary understanding over a possible appointment. However, differences emerged over the length and financial terms of the proposed contract.

Fenerbahçe reportedly favored a 1.5-year agreement, with an exit clause linked to the club's presidential elections at the end of the season. Conceicao, meanwhile, wanted a significantly longer commitment, with reports indicating that he sought a three-and-a-half-year deal.

His salary demands also became a sticking point, while another complication emerged over his preferred backroom staff, with at least one assistant reportedly unwilling to move to Istanbul.

Despite discussions involving his representative, Jorge Mendes, Fenerbahçe failed to bridge the differences and decided to abandon negotiations.

Belözoğlu moves to the front of the queue

With the Conceicao deal off the table, Fenerbahçe have returned to the domestic coaching market, placing Belözoğlu at the top of their shortlist.

Yıldırım's meeting with the 46-year-old reportedly produced significant progress, with the two sides reaching broad agreement on the conditions of a potential appointment. Further discussions are expected before any formal decision is announced.

Belözoğlu's current contract with Kasımpaşa runs until June 2027, meaning Fenerbahçe would also need to reach an agreement with the club over his departure.

He has made an encouraging start to the season, guiding Kasımpaşa to fifth place with 17 points from 10 league matches. The team have recorded four victories, five draws and one defeat, placing them one point above Fenerbahçe.

Kasımpaşa head coach Emre Belözoğlu reacts during his team's Süper Lig match against Galatasaray at RAMS Park, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 9, 2026. (AA Photo)

His familiarity with the club is another factor working in his favour.

A familiar face at Fenerbahçe

Belözoğlu has a long history with Fenerbahçe, both as a player and as a member of the coaching staff.

He returned to the club in October 2020 after signing a one-year agreement to become sporting director, taking responsibility for the football department and the senior team.

Following the departure of coach Erol Bulut in March 2021, Belözoğlu was appointed interim head coach for the remainder of the season. However, then-president Ali Koç announced on June 1, 2021, that the club would not continue with him in the role.

He subsequently moved into management, taking charge of İstanbul Başakşehir in October 2021 on a two-year contract. His tenure ended by mutual agreement in September 2023.

Belözoğlu then joined Ankaragücü in October 2023 before leaving at the end of the season. He later managed Antalyaspor and took charge of Kasımpaşa in December 2025.

His playing career also included spells at Inter Milan, Newcastle United, Atletico Madrid and Başakşehir, alongside several stints at Fenerbahçe, where he won Süper Lig titles.

At international level, he earned more than 100 caps for Türkiye and represented the national team at the 2002 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2008.

Although other domestic candidates, including former Fenerbahçe coach Aykut Kocaman, have also been linked with the position, Belözoğlu currently appears to be the preferred option.