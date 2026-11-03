Fenerbahçe face a difficult test when they host Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, with the Turkish side desperate for their first victory in the competition and interim manager Dirk Kuyt preparing to take on his former club.

The Matchday 4 encounter will kick off at 8:45 p.m. local time at Chobani Stadium in Istanbul.

Fenerbahçe enter the contest under pressure after a disappointing start to their European campaign, collecting just two points from their opening three matches. They have drawn 1-1 with Roma and 2-2 with Slavia Prague, with a heavy 6-0 defeat away to Aston Villa separating the two results.

The draw against Slavia was particularly frustrating for the Yellow Canaries, who surrendered a two-goal advantage at home. Their domestic form has also deteriorated, with consecutive defeats against Galatasaray and Göztepe adding to the pressure ahead of Liverpool's visit.

Fenerbahçe currently sit 31st in the 36-team league phase standings and need a positive result to revive their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages.

Liverpool, meanwhile, arrive in Istanbul with a perfect Champions League record, having won all three of their opening matches to collect nine points and move into third place.

The English side defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 before recording a 6-3 victory over LASK and edging Villarreal 4-3 in an entertaining encounter. Their 12 goals make them one of the competition's most productive attacking sides after three rounds.

Wednesday's match will also mark the first competitive meeting between the two clubs.

Kuyt's emotional reunion

Much of the attention will center on Fenerbahçe interim manager Dirk Kuyt, who will face the club where he established himself as a popular figure in English football.

Fenerbahçe players train ahead of their UEFA Champions League match against Liverpool, Istanbul, Nov. 2, 2026. (IHA Photo)

The former Netherlands international spent six years at Liverpool between 2006 and 2012, scoring 71 goals in 285 appearances before joining Fenerbahçe in 2012.

Kuyt was appointed interim manager on Oct. 28 following İsmail Kartal's resignation after Fenerbahçe's 2-1 derby defeat to Galatasaray. He took charge of his first match against Göztepe, but suffered another 2-1 defeat, leaving him searching for his first victory in the dugout.

His immediate task is to restore confidence in a side that has struggled defensively, particularly in Europe, while finding a way to contain Liverpool's attacking threat.

The Dutchman will also be looking to use Fenerbahçe's home advantage to end the club's prolonged Champions League drought.

Fenerbahçe's European winless run

Fenerbahçe have gone nine consecutive matches without a victory in the Champions League's main competition, their longest such run in the club's history.

Their last win came on April 2, 2008, when they defeated Chelsea 2-1 in the quarterfinal first leg during a memorable European campaign under Brazilian coach Arthur Zico.

Since then, the Turkish side have recorded three draws and six defeats in the competition's group and league phases.

Their return to the Champions League league phase this season marks their seventh appearance in the tournament, having previously competed in 1996-97, 2001-02, 2004-05, 2005-06, 2007-08 and 2008-09.

The 2007-08 campaign remains their most successful, with Fenerbahçe reaching the quarterfinals before losing to Chelsea 3-2 on aggregate.

Wednesday's encounter will be their 44th Champions League match. In their previous 43 appearances, they have recorded 11 wins, eight draws and 24 defeats, scoring 45 goals and conceding 79.

Fenerbahçe's European milestone

The Liverpool fixture will also mark Fenerbahçe's 310th appearance in European competitions.

The Istanbul club have won 122 of their previous 309 matches, drawn 69 and lost 118. They have scored 420 goals and conceded 435.

Their record against English opposition has been considerably more challenging, with the Liverpool encounter adding another chapter to a long-running European rivalry between Turkish and English clubs.

Fenerbahçe have previously faced Manchester United, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United in European competitions.

Their home record against English visitors in UEFA competitions stands at four wins, two draws and six defeats, according to UEFA.

Liverpool seek response

Despite their impressive European performances, Liverpool arrive in Istanbul looking to recover from a disappointing Premier League defeat.

Andoni Iraola's side had built momentum with five consecutive victories across all competitions following a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City on Oct. 11.

That run included a 2-0 league victory over Brighton and a penalty shootout success against Chelsea in the EFL Cup, alongside their Champions League wins against LASK and Villarreal.

However, Arsenal ended their winning streak on Sunday, securing a 1-0 victory at Anfield through Kai Havertz's goal.

The defeat exposed some of Liverpool's difficulties against well-organized opposition and offered a reminder that their attacking strength does not always translate into domestic dominance.

Liverpool have collected 15 points from nine Premier League matches, with four wins, three draws and two defeats, leaving them fifth in the standings.

Their European performances, however, have been considerably more convincing. With nine points already secured, another victory in Istanbul would strengthen their position among the leading eight teams and put them in a strong position to qualify directly for the round of 16.

Defensive concerns for Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe face the possibility of being without several important players, particularly in defence.

Nathan Ake and Marco Asensio are among the confirmed absentees, while Kojo Peprah Oppong's availability remains uncertain after the young defender suffered an injury against Göztepe.

Oppong's situation is particularly concerning for Kuyt because his absence would further restrict the team's central defensive options.

Milan Skriniar and Yiğit Efe Demir could therefore be required to shoulder much of the defensive responsibility if the Ghanaian defender fails to recover in time.

Liverpool also have injury concerns, with Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong unavailable. Forward Hugo Ekitike is also working towards a return from an Achilles injury.

Despite those absences, Liverpool retain considerable attacking quality, with Alexis Mac Allister and Bradley Barcola having scored three Champions League goals each this season.