Fenerbahçe’s German Turkish football star Mesut Özil is expecting a second child with his wife Amine Gülşe, according to Turkish media reports.

The couple, who tied the knot on June 7, 2019, welcomed their first child, Eda, on March 30, 2020.

According to Turkish broadcaster NTV, Özil's wife Gülşe, a former Miss Turkey, is three months pregnant.

"She is growing up so fast, I want to experience each and every moment. We said we would have five kids but Allah knows best. Maybe not five, but we want our daughter to have a sibling," NTV quoted Gülşe as saying recently.

Özil joined Fenerbahçe on a free transfer from Arsenal in January 2021.

He also played for European giant Real Madrid and won one Spanish La Liga title in 2012. He also won four English FA Cup titles in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2020 with Arsenal.

The 33-year-old scored 23 goals in 93 games for the German national team and was instrumental in its World Cup-winning campaign in 2014.

Özil retired from the national team following a barrage of racist attacks against him after Germany's poor show at the 2018 World Cup.