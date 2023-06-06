Ali Koç, elected as Fenerbahçe's club president in 2018 amid great hopes and a four-season longing for championship glory, has failed to meet the expectations of the Fenerbahçe community.

During Koç's five-year tenure as chairperson, Fenerbahçe watched as their archrivals Galatasaray celebrated victory on two occasions, while Beşiktaş, Trabzonspor, and Başakşehir also claimed the championship.

This prolonged drought has left Fenerbahçe fans longing for a league title, with the wait extending to nine years.

In his first season as chairperson, Fenerbahçe finished a disappointing sixth in the Süper Lig, a staggering 23 points behind the champions, Galatasaray.

The following season saw them finish in seventh place, a significant 16 points adrift from the champions, Başakşehir.

The 2020-21 season offered a glimmer of hope for Fenerbahçe as they came agonizingly close to the top of the Süper Lig.

However, they ultimately settled for third place, just two points behind Beşiktaş and Galatasaray, who shared the same points total.

The following season, in 2021-22, Fenerbahçe had to settle for second place, trailing the champions, Trabzonspor, by eight points.

The current season has seen Fenerbahçe remain in the title race until the final weeks.

Their final position in the league will be determined by the outcome of the Beşiktaş-Konyaspor match in the last week.

A victory for Beşiktaş would place Fenerbahçe in third, while dropped points for Beşiktaş would secure the second-place position for Fenerbahçe.

Regrettably, Fenerbahçe's performance in derby matches has hit rock bottom under President Ali Koç's leadership.

Despite an impressive unbeaten streak at home, Fenerbahçe have managed only three victories in 20 matches against rivals Beşiktaş and Galatasaray over the past five seasons.

Out of these matches, Fenerbahçe suffered defeat seven times and settled for a draw in 10.

When considering matches against Trabzonspor as well, Fenerbahçe's record stand at 11 losses, 13 draws, and six victories in 30 encounters.

Fenerbahçe's trophy cabinet has also gathered dust in recent years.

With a league championship eluding them for nine seasons, their last taste of cup success came in 2013 when they clinched the Turkish Cup by defeating Trabzonspor 1-0.

The current season offers a chance for redemption as Fenerbahçe have made it to the cup final, where they will face Başakşehir in a highly anticipated match.

Winning this crucial encounter would provide a consolation prize for the Yellow Canaries and appease their devoted fans.

If Başakşehir claim victory, Fenerbahçe's trophy drought will extend to a disheartening 10 seasons, marking five consecutive seasons without silverware under Ali Koç's management.

During Koç's tenure, Fenerbahçe have signed contracts with a staggering 80 new players, with 46 of them from overseas, across five seasons.

In his first year as president, Fenerbahçe made 17 transfers to bolster the squad.

The subsequent season saw the arrival of 14 new players, followed by 22 additions the following year.

In the 2021-22 season, nine new signings arrived, and in the most recent season, the team shook hands with 16 fresh faces.

Ali Koç's coaching appointments have been marked by fluctuation and instability.

Dutch coach Phillip Cocu took the helm in the first season but lasted only four months.

Ersun Yanal was then brought in and remained in charge for 14 tumultuous months before parting ways with the club.

Erol Bulut led the team in the 2020-21 season, followed by Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira in the 2021-22 season.

However, Fenerbahçe were unable to complete either season under these coaches.

The recently concluded season was helmed by Jorge Jesus, a Portuguese coach who remains uncertain regarding his future at the club, as his contract only covers a single season.

Apart from the aforementioned coaches, Fenerbahçe have witnessed interim appointments by the likes of Erwin Koeman, Tahir Karapınar, Emre Belözoğlu, İsmail Kartal, Tahir Karapınar, and Zeki Murat Göle.

Financially, Fenerbahçe face significant challenges. According to notifications made to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), the club's debt reached TL 2 billion ($93 million) at the end of the 2017 season.

However, as of the first nine months of the 2022-23 season, the debt has ballooned to TL 6 billion.

Furthermore, the company's equity, excluding receivables from related parties, has deteriorated from a negative TL 1.77 billion at the end of 2017 to a more staggering negative TL 4.41 billion in the first nine months of the current season.