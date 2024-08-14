Fenerbahçe’s quest for a Champions League spot has now stretched to 16 seasons after their recent defeat to Lille in the third qualifying round of Europe’s premier competition.

Struggling to leave a mark on the continental stage, the Yellow Canaries last featured in the group stages during the 2008-2009 season, and their recent elimination has only prolonged their absence.

Since their debut in the Champions League during the 1996-1997 season, Fenerbahçe have qualified for the group stages in the 2001-2002, 2004-2005, 2005-2006, 2007-2008, and 2008-2009 seasons.

However, they have struggled to return to this elite level in recent years.

The Istanbul-based side failed to advance through the qualifiers in the 2002-2003, 2006-2007, 2010-2011, 2012-2013, 2013-2014, 2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2018-2019, and 2022-2023 seasons, and now the 2024-2025 season adds to their streak of disappointments.

In the 2011-2012 season, Fenerbahçe secured a direct spot in the Champions League but were barred from competing due to a match-fixing scandal.

The following season, they were banned from European competitions for two years due to a UEFA sanction imposed after their elimination in the playoff round.

Their challenges in the qualifiers are numerous.

In the 2002-2003 season, they fell short against Feyenoord in the third round, losing 3-0 on aggregate.

In 2006-2007, they were knocked out by Dinamo Kyiv after drawing 2-2 at home and losing 3-1 away.

The 2010-2011 season saw them unable to overcome Young Boys, losing 1-0 at home after a 2-2 draw away.

The 2012-2013 season offered a glimpse of hope as they reached the playoff round but were eliminated by Spartak Moscow.

The following year, Fenerbahçe was ousted by Arsenal in the playoff stage, and in 2015-2016, they were defeated by Shakhtar Donetsk after a goalless draw at home and a 3-0 loss away.

In the 2016-2017 season, Fenerbahçe fell to Monaco despite a 2-1 home victory, losing 3-1 on the road.

The 2018-2019 season saw them face Benfica, with a 1-0 loss away and a 1-1 draw at home sending them to the Europa League.

The 2022-2023 season under Jorge Jesus saw them eliminated by Dinamo Kyiv after a 2-1 home defeat.

Their latest setback came against Lille, where they lost 2-1 away and drew 1-1 at home, marking their 10th failure to advance past the Champions League qualifiers.

Fenerbahçe have now played 38 qualifying matches, securing 14 wins, 12 draws, and 12 losses, with 56 goals scored and 46 conceded.

Since their initial participation in the Champions League, Fenerbahçe has played 40 matches, securing 11 victories, 6 draws, and suffering 23 defeats.

Their greatest achievement came in the 2007-2008 season when they reached the quarterfinals under coach Arthur Zico, only to be knocked out by Chelsea, falling just short of the semifinals.

Jose Mourinho, a two-time Champions League winner with Porto and Inter Milan, saw his hopes dashed as Fenerbahçe now shifts focus to the UEFA Europa League.